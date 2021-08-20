Josiah Neeley: Texas grid reform should make every megawatt count

“Is the Texas grid fixed?” It’s a question I’ve gotten a lot from friends and family over the past few months. Texans strongly want to avoid a repeat of the February blackouts that cost billions, led to over a hundred deaths and gave the state a political black eye. But electricity policy can be a complicated subject and when different elected officials — even within the same party — send conflicting messages about where we stand, it’s understandable that people would be nervous.

The truth is that it’s still too early to tell whether Texas will fix the problems with its electric grid. Yes, in May the Texas Legislature passed SB 3, a major electricity reform bill, to deal with the problem. Many of the details of that bill, however, have yet to be filled in by the state’s Public Utility Commission, which oversees regulation of Texas’ electricity system and is currently taking input on how to write those rules.