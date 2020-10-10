Kathy Miller & Ann Reid: Texas shorting students in climate-crisis know-how

Finally, too many state standards miss opportunities to inspire hope by helping students learn about ways we can adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate change. These potential solutions could reveal career opportunities and boost economic development.

Not all of the news is bad. Five states received an A or A-. Three of them — Wyoming, Alaska and North Dakota — show that other states with important mining and fossil-fuel industries do better than Texas on educating students about climate change. Moreover, 20 states and the District of Columbia use the Next Generation Science Standards, which earned a B+ from the reviewers.

Texas, however, clearly is failing students. State board members can correct this as they revise the state’s science standards this year and next. But in a needless rush forward, the board has so far not identified climate change as a key focus for the teams drafting the new standards.

That’s distressing because the purpose of public education is to prepare today’s students to flourish in the world they will inhabit tomorrow. That requires equipping them with the knowledge they need to meet the challenges they will face.

We urge the state board to do precisely this and ensure that Texas students learn what the evidence tells us about climate change.

Kathy Miller is president of the Texas Freedom Network Education Fund. Ann Reid is executive director of the National Center for Science Education.