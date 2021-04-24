Kenneth Hafertepe: Slavery and Independence in Texas challenge historians, Baylor

Having read the final report of the Baylor University Commission on Historic Campus Representations, I applaud the commitment of the Baylor administration in acknowledging Baylor’s troubled past relating to slavery and racism. I thank the commission for all the work it has done. Slavery was indeed America’s original sin. It was intertwined with a racism that allowed colonial Britons and then Americans to deny the very humanity of the people they enslaved.
Yet as someone who for 35 years has focused up-close on the buildings and builders of Texas, I must point out that the conclusion that unknown enslaved people “almost certainly built the first buildings of both campuses” in Independence is not supported by the evidence presented in the report. That said, it is highly likely that enslaved people were involved in these building projects and that funds for the buildings — indeed, for the university — came from plantations predicated on the use of enslaved labor. America’s original sin is also Baylor’s original sin.
A principal reason the commission didn’t find documentary evidence of the use of slave labor is the same reason I have struggled to assess the role of blacks in the building trades for more than 30 years: One of the key forms of evidence, the United States Census, was tainted by racism. Proponents of slavery insisted their slaves were property, not people. They further insisted that an enslaved person be counted as a person (actually, three-fifths of a person!) in order to increase the number of congressional representatives from slave-holding states. As a result, enslaved people were not listed by name. Nor was there any attempt to record the occupations of enslaved people, as was done for non-enslaved people. This racist accommodation continues to frustrate careful historians of the American past.
The Baylor commission’s final report is based almost entirely on the slave schedules of the 1850 and 1860 censuses and an interview with late Baylor history professor Tom Charlton. Tom was my Baylor faculty mentor, a leader in the development of oral history as a discipline, a great raconteur, one of the nicest people I’ve ever met — and no expert on the building trades in Texas or anywhere. But the only primary evidence cited are the censuses, which is problematic.
The argument that a large number of slaves proves some must have been builders is pretty thin. Let’s look at one top Baylor donor and slave owner who lived in Independence, site of the original campus: Albert G. Haynes. Haynes listed his occupation as merchant, but the fact he owned 40 slaves indicates he was also running a plantation with cotton as the cash crop. But look closely at the slave schedule: Of Haynes’ 40 slaves, 17 were age 15 or under. For me this is one of the most sickening things about American slavery — these kids could look forward only to a life of forced labor with little hope of escape. But they would not have been involved in building Baylor. Of the 23 adult slaves, 10 were female and would not have worked in construction. That leaves 13 adult males already pretty busy doing most of the work on the plantation alongside adult females.
A related and very important question is: What sort of building skills did adult male slaves possess? The answer is not that they were unskilled but that they had different building skills. This depends on the opportunities they had to build. For the overwhelming majority of black craftsmen, their main opportunities involved building slave quarters and other outbuildings, sometimes even the big house. The latter is true because a large percentage of slave owners lived in log houses, different from those in the slave quarters in that they had more rooms, wooden floors, doors and windows and a brick or stone chimney. However, enslaved carpenters could try to make the best of a miserable situation by upgrading their own houses.
Mandy Morrow, a former slave living in Williamson County, recalled that her grandfather was a carpenter. She proudly related how he had their quarter “fixed fine” — at least compared to other slave quarters — with windows, chairs and a real wood floor.
Most black craftsmen were highly skilled with an axe — principal tool in log construction — but not necessarily with the tools of finish carpentry from which windows, doors and finer woodwork were made. Nor would they have been familiar with the specialized tools of a stonemason. This isn’t to say there were not enslaved workers at the construction sites in Independence, only that they were part of a larger team of builders. However, it’s also extremely likely that black workers were present at various sites related to materials for the project: lumber mills, brick yards, stone quarries and blacksmith shops.
Skilled black labor
Although it hasn’t been proven enslaved workers took the lead in building Baylor at Independence, there’s certainly hard documentation about skilled black labor in antebellum Texas. In writing “A History of Ashton Villa in Galveston” (1991), I discovered James Moreau Brown had purchased a slave, Aleck, who was “by trade a brick mason.” This hard evidence, found in the Galveston County Deed Records, allows us to conclude that Aleck was on the construction crew that built the Brown and Kirkland Hardware Store on the Strand and on the crew that built Ashton Villa, one of the most elegant houses in Texas and also, sadly, Aleck’s place of enslavement. American beauty and American sin could walk hand in hand.
We also know that enslaved craftsmen were part of the team that built antebellum Austin. Abner Cook owned 10 slaves in 1850, five of whom were adult males. While some were busy growing food for Cook’s family, others were probably engaged at Cook’s brick kiln, his shop or at construction sites including the Texas State Capitol (1852-54) and Governor’s Mansion (1854-56). In addition, we know that an anonymous slave of L.B. Grady plastered the interior brick walls of the Governor’s Mansion. Further, ads requesting apprehension and return of runaway slaves sometimes mention their occupations; a few were carpenters, though sometimes termed “rough” carpenters, which probably means skilled in log construction and/or framing of buildings but not the finish work. On rare occasions, newspapers mention black stonemasons in antebellum Texas. Alas, no evidence like this has been found for Independence.
While the precise role of enslaved workers at Baylor in Independence remains ambiguous, the evidence for white craftsmen is not much better. The suggestion made in an old pamphlet that Baylor President Henry Graves and his cousin John L. Graves built Graves Hall on the men’s campus with their own hands is almost hilarious. What’s known with certainty is that the university made an agreement with John P. Collins on July 12, 1855, to build a stone edifice for the women’s campus for $8,000 and that the building was finished by 1857. Collins did own eight slaves — two of whom were adult males — but more important is that Collins himself had no experience in the building trades. A native of Ireland, he was working as a grocer in 1850 and as a merchant in 1860. Collins was essentially the contractor for the project — or, as it was termed at the time, the undertaker. This meant he had the financial resources to hire and pay an array of craftsmen before being paid by the university. This probably did include hiring some enslaved workers.
What we do know about Washington County from the 1850 census is there were 62 men who were mechanics — which meant craftsmen like carpenters, cabinet makers or stonemasons. That figure includes Independence but also the other major towns of Brenham, Washington-on-the-Brazos and Chappell Hill. Of these men, 30 had acquired $200 or more of property; the other 32 had none. Ten years later the census specifically identified craftsmen living and working in Independence. There were four carpenters and at least five stonemasons; the latter isn’t surprising, given the stone building of the Female College had been built recently. The masons included one from England, one from Ireland and one from Hanover in what is now Germany.
One of the carpenters, Thomas McKnight, was especially successful: He reported owning $4,000 in real property and $6,000 in personal property. The latter included six slaves — essentially one enslaved family with an adult male. McKnight was adjacent in the census to Baylor President Rufus Burleson, which tells us that he was living very near the early Baylor campus.
Nearby Gay Hill had one mechanic, four carpenters, a Prussian stonemason and a Prussian cabinetmaker. The most economically successful of these men, James Shackleford, lived with Judge R.E.B. Baylor for whom Baylor University is named. It should be noted that in 1860, on the eve of the Civil War, Judge Baylor owned 31 slaves, though only two were adult males. Shackleford, like Baylor, was a native of Kentucky and perhaps a kinsman. He would also be a strong candidate as the lead builder of Baylor’s house in Gay Hill, now a ghost town.
Erecting a public building in antebellum Texas was a complex undertaking that took a lot of people, most of whom needed skill and experience at their given craft. It would be impossible to pull slaves out of the cotton fields and order them to construct a three-story academic building with a Grecian portico. This is not to say that enslaved men could not have developed these skills, only that few were ever given the chance.
Judge Baylor’s bed
In the collection of the Mayborn Museum at Baylor are a corner cupboard and a high-post bed owned by Judge Baylor and reportedly made by his slaves. I have been unable to trace this attribution further back than the 1930s when the cupboard and bed were both documented by a New Deal program, “The Index of American Design.” Judge Baylor did own two adult male slaves in 1860 (and perhaps more in other years), so it’s possible but not the only option. The situation for furniture-making was similar to construction: enslaved craftsmen most likely made all furniture used in the slave quarters and occasionally made furniture for the house of their master. However, Judge Baylor did have a white mechanic living in his household in that year who may have been the maker. But whether or not the bed was made by enslaved craftsmen, it was presented as such in the first survey of black art in America, “Modern Negro Art” by James A. Porter, published in 1943. Its inclusion gave it a sort of iconic status — now obscured — and could once again if exhibited in a thoughtful way.
Although the Baylor commission has presented its final report, its work is not yet done. We need to have a broader discussion within the Baylor community. Especially helpful would be a discussion of how implicated a person had to be in the slave culture to require his or her memory be more critically framed. Do we need to be vocal about all slave owners? That would be a very large part of the original Baylor family. Or should the threshold be the ownership of enough slaves to run a plantation? Historians usually consider that to mean 20 or more slaves.
Do we look more critically at anyone who served in the Confederacy? Only Confederate officers? Chaplains? Confederate government office holders? And how do we deal with those who promoted the lie of the Lost Cause? That’s the contention the Civil War was about states’ rights, that the slaves were all happy and well treated, and that the agrarian South never had a chance against the industrial might of the North. In some circles these pernicious ideas somehow make the fight more idealistic.
My point: Many different levels of complicity exist. As we give Baylor’s past a fresh reassessment, we must come to a consensus about how certain ideas and behaviors should affect our memorialization of them. And that consensus should be applied to all figures in Baylor’s past who fit those criteria. As one who has worked in history museums, I sometimes think the past is too important to leave solely to professional historians, but it’s also too important to leave to people who lack an accurate knowledge of history and its many nuances. In that regard rose-colored glasses are a big problem. The commission’s report should not be the end to the inquiry but the beginning of lectures and exhibits and discussion and debates about slavery and racism and Baylor’s relationship to both.
Kenneth Hafertepe is a fellow of the Texas State Historical Association and chairman of the Department of Museum Studies at Baylor University. He is the author of numerous books and articles on such historic buildings as the Smithsonian Castle, French Legation in Austin and the Spanish Governor’s Palace in San Antonio. Among his latest books is “Historic Homes of Waco, Texas.”