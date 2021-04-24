Kenneth Hafertepe: Slavery and Independence in Texas challenge historians, Baylor

Although the Baylor commission has presented its final report, its work is not yet done. We need to have a broader discussion within the Baylor community. Especially helpful would be a discussion of how implicated a person had to be in the slave culture to require his or her memory be more critically framed. Do we need to be vocal about all slave owners? That would be a very large part of the original Baylor family. Or should the threshold be the ownership of enough slaves to run a plantation? Historians usually consider that to mean 20 or more slaves.

Do we look more critically at anyone who served in the Confederacy? Only Confederate officers? Chaplains? Confederate government office holders? And how do we deal with those who promoted the lie of the Lost Cause? That’s the contention the Civil War was about states’ rights, that the slaves were all happy and well treated, and that the agrarian South never had a chance against the industrial might of the North. In some circles these pernicious ideas somehow make the fight more idealistic.

My point: Many different levels of complicity exist. As we give Baylor’s past a fresh reassessment, we must come to a consensus about how certain ideas and behaviors should affect our memorialization of them. And that consensus should be applied to all figures in Baylor’s past who fit those criteria. As one who has worked in history museums, I sometimes think the past is too important to leave solely to professional historians, but it’s also too important to leave to people who lack an accurate knowledge of history and its many nuances. In that regard rose-colored glasses are a big problem. The commission’s report should not be the end to the inquiry but the beginning of lectures and exhibits and discussion and debates about slavery and racism and Baylor’s relationship to both.

Kenneth Hafertepe is a fellow of the Texas State Historical Association and chairman of the Department of Museum Studies at Baylor University. He is the author of numerous books and articles on such historic buildings as the Smithsonian Castle, French Legation in Austin and the Spanish Governor’s Palace in San Antonio. Among his latest books is “Historic Homes of Waco, Texas.”