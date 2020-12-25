Kiki Monifa: A time of healing from our twin pandemics

Many people have aptly described 2020 as “unprecedented.” It was the year the nation’s twin pandemics of COVID-19 and systemic racism were publicly acknowledged and inadequately addressed.

Some of the names of those who have suffered brutal deaths due to the color of their skin have become well-known: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery. Many others, including those who are gender nonconforming and/or transgender, remain obscure.

This is the year #BlackLivesMatter extended beyond Black people into the hearts, minds and mouths of ordinary “woke” white folks, in the United States and throughout the world.

Ordinary folks are finally seeing what Black people have experienced in this country for more than 400 years. Diversity and inclusion reign supreme, at least for now. Countless educational workshops and seminars have been held remotely to aid with global healing.

And however much it may discomfort the defenders of the status quo, the rallying cry #DefundThePolice has raised the urgent concerns of reallocating resources to help with community ills, including programs to address mental and physical health issues, homelessness and hunger.