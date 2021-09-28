Kimberly Clarida and David deMatthews: Texas' Black school leaders need support as rising tensions threaten recruitment

These examples illustrate that Black school leaders have reason for concern — and this will affect retention rates. The pressure on Black school leaders is palpable, particularly as angry parents raise concerns about what they believe is critical race theory and its impact on their children’s education. This is not what we need.

We need to create an environment in our public that enables Black school leaders to focus their attention on improving schools for all students. Researchers consistently find that Black school leaders are often more adept at recruiting teachers of color and building relationships with families, which in turn promote student achievement. This work is more important than ever as schools address educational difficulties brought on by the pandemic.

Presently, Texas’ Black student enrollment is proportional to the percent of Black principals leading Texas public schools (approximately 13%). That’s good. Yet these numbers, which took decades to reach, will decline if we don’t recognize the immense value Black principals and other leaders bring to their communities and invest in their safety and success under these very difficult conditions.