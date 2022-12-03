Kristin Kaden Dreyer: Slow down on demolition — Let's reimagine Cameron summer home

Quiet gasps were heard from the audience as Dr. Kenneth Hafertepe showed multiple slides of architecturally significant buildings in Waco that no longer stood. The diverse attendees, threaded loosely together by their desire to learn how Waco used to be, sat in the Mayborn Museum for Hafertepe’s weekday morning class, “Historic Buildings of Waco.”

Attendees were from Waco and some other places. Some recalled family memories in buildings that stood no more. Recent transplants gaped with astonishment at what had been lost. The most interesting conversations happened on the margins.

“Well, that must have been how people felt in the past — surely, with all we know, that wouldn’t happen today,” one woman said.

And yet.

In the past two months, the stately president’s residence for the Methodist Children’s Home, which sat unoccupied for some years on Baker Lane, was quietly demolished overnight and the property scraped. We learned last week that the 101-year-old summer home of the William Cameron family, which sits on the MCC campus, also faces demolition due to excessive costs to remodel and rebuild.

And yet.

We know there are alternatives. We cheer when the Cottonland Castle on Austin Avenue is restored to its original grandeur. We are proud when we find a way to restore the Waco Suspension Bridge, despite structural surprises. And we watch with deep appreciation as private citizens restore their own historic homes with honor and respect for the Wacoans who built our city. We think, “This is how it should be — not how Waco used to be.”

We are grateful for the tremendous work and pledges of financial resources that have already been extended to preserve the Cameron home. But since there is no single $7 million private residence in Waco (which is what this building really is), is it possible the costs soar as a “commercial property,” which it was never intended to be? Should it return to private ownership? Be preserved as an historical example of a family “summer home,” while anchoring the north end of Cameron Park? Are there other ideas from Wacoans who have experiences from outside of Texas that might be brought to bear to save this historic home?

With our collective pride for what might be done, let’s reimagine how to rebuild and use the Cameron summer home and pause this process, rather than hurriedly tear down a historically important Waco home to build new … offices?

Because none of us want to sit in a “Historic Buildings of Waco” class years in the future to see that this home, too, was lost.