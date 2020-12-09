Lane Koch: Congress’ lame duck session is the Grinch that stole Christmas

While American’s attention has been on the pandemic and election, Congress has been on an unprecedented spending binge. And it looks like the spending will continue during this post-election lame duck session of Congress. Congress is on the naughty list.

From missing in-person schooling, friends, sports and perhaps even seeing grandparents this holiday season, America’s children have had a hard year. Kids love this time of year, and as long as Santa doesn’t have to quarantine in between houses, Christmas should be a sweet ending to a bitter year.

But while Santa may save the day for America’s youth in Christmas present, the congressional Grinch is hard at work stealing their inheritance of Christmas future.

Every dollar Americans borrow today for government overspending will have to be paid off by the next generation of taxpayers. The Congressional Budget Office reported that the deficit for this past year was a record-breaking $3.1 trillion, “more than triple the shortfall recorded in fiscal year 2019.”

They estimated that legislation responding to the coronavirus pandemic cost about $2.3 trillion in new debt. When you look at government charts, you see that spending has spiked by 50 percent in one year while receipts have stayed relatively stable.