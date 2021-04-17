Lane Koch: F-35 a $1.5 trillion boondoggle

When a consumer spends top dollar on a new home or car, they want everything to be perfect. Those can be some of the most expensive purchases the average American makes in a lifetime. Buying a new home causes the American family to drain savings accounts and find cuts to nonessential expenditures. Many do it for the chance to get into a “turnkey home” requiring little to no improvements.

Buying a new car ends up putting a person on the hook for a small mortgage payment for six years. Sure, there is always the option to buy used, but used comes with an increased risk of imperfection. When someone drops cash for new, they do so in the hope that they will be free and clear of car maintenance issues for some time.

That is not what the American taxpayer is getting with the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. They are paying top dollar for mediocre.

Ultimately, it is taxpayers who are on the hook when the government hands a contractor hundreds of billions for a product that is not all that great. For the cost of the GDP of a small nation, the American taxpayer just got a flying lemon — over $1.5 trillion spent on a tool for the Pentagon that is far from perfect.