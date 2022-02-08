LaRaie DuPuy: GOP had better muck the pens, or its ship is going down

I’ve become even more convinced of this recently. My husband has raised Barbados sheep for 22 years. Currently, we’re “mom and dad” to three orphaned lambs — Fred, Ethel and Yam. Those three adorable lambs, each weighing less than five pounds, produce more poop than imaginable. We’re constantly mucking out their pen. If not, we’d be up to our eyeballs in you-know-what. There were eight humans on the Ark — Noah and his wife, their three sons and their sons’ wives. Noah was described as a hard worker, he and his family built the Ark in which they would sail. There’s no way on God’s blue ocean he, his family or any human being would have spent 40 days and 40 nights with all those animals and all that waste without mucking out the pens. Humans cannot survive living in animal dung. There had to have been a way to get rid of the excrement — possibly a port hole or multiple port holes.

Flood stories, similar to the Noah’s Ark story in the Bible, appear in most every religion and culture. Through the ages, many may have also believed the story my friend’s religion professor told his class. However, it’s possible others knew that, in order for their boat to stay afloat and for them to live, mucking out the pens and tossing the poo overboard, which is hard, backbreaking, smelly, loud work, must be done.