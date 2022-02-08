LaRaie DuPuy: GOP had better muck the pens, or its ship is going down

In my late twenties, I left the corporate world to take a job with the Presbyterian Church. This was before Jim Bakker, Jimmy Swaggart and so many others fell from grace and before we learned of sexual abuse scandals in churches. I naively thought everyone working for the church would follow the teachings of Christ — to love one another, to do unto others . . . I learned early on that people working in the church are just like those in the corporate world — some put their beliefs about doing good into practice every day, while others, hungry for power and control, will do almost anything to maintain that power and control.
I told a dear friend whom I admired and respected and who also worked for the church, about my disillusionment. He said, “LaRaine, I continue working for the church, even when I encounter folks that are only here for power and control, because I remember what one of my religion professors told our class, ‘The church is like Noah’s Ark, it’s full of s**t, but it’s the only boat afloat.’” Once the naïve, twenty-something me recovered from the shock of hearing that an esteemed religion professor had used that four-letter word, I thought it made sense. At the time, it was somewhat comforting to me because I wanted to believe in and be on that boat. However, over the years I’ve thought about that statement a lot and I’ve come to believe that the Ark actually wasn’t full of it.
I’ve become even more convinced of this recently. My husband has raised Barbados sheep for 22 years. Currently, we’re “mom and dad” to three orphaned lambs — Fred, Ethel and Yam. Those three adorable lambs, each weighing less than five pounds, produce more poop than imaginable. We’re constantly mucking out their pen. If not, we’d be up to our eyeballs in you-know-what. There were eight humans on the Ark — Noah and his wife, their three sons and their sons’ wives. Noah was described as a hard worker, he and his family built the Ark in which they would sail. There’s no way on God’s blue ocean he, his family or any human being would have spent 40 days and 40 nights with all those animals and all that waste without mucking out the pens. Humans cannot survive living in animal dung. There had to have been a way to get rid of the excrement — possibly a port hole or multiple port holes.
Flood stories, similar to the Noah’s Ark story in the Bible, appear in most every religion and culture. Through the ages, many may have also believed the story my friend’s religion professor told his class. However, it’s possible others knew that, in order for their boat to stay afloat and for them to live, mucking out the pens and tossing the poo overboard, which is hard, backbreaking, smelly, loud work, must be done.
This brings me to current politics. As an American citizen, I’ve always taken my responsibility to vote seriously. I research all candidates. I’ve voted for Republicans, Democrats and independents. But, after what the Republican National Committee did this past week, I will no longer cast a vote for any candidate with an “R” behind the name until the Republican party cleans its boat. This past week, the RNC officially declared the January 6, 2021 attack on our Capitol “legitimate political discourse.” Storming the hallowed halls of democracy, using bear spray, beating police officers (several died in the aftermath), defecating on the floors, shattering windows, breaking down doors, erecting gallows with a hangman’s noose (on which they planned to hang Vice-President Mike Pence) is “legitimate political discourse?” I realize there are Republicans that agree with the RNC’s declaration, and I will never be able to convince them otherwise. In fact, I can hear them now comparing January 6 with Portland and Minneapolis. While I do not condone the violence that occurred in those cities, the intent in Portland and Minneapolis was not to stop the peaceful transition of power and overturn the results of an election, as was the goal of the January 6 insurrection.
The Republicans I hope to reach are the ones that are appalled by the recent RNC declaration, for the Republicans that, for several years now, have quietly whispered their disbelief at what their party has become, for the Republicans who are talking with only a select few about their dismay, for those lifelong Republicans who still believe their boat is the only boat afloat. It’s time for these appalled, silent, shocked Republicans, who I think are the majority, to pull up their sleeves, put on their boots, talk over the noise, and do the hard work of mucking out the pens and shoveling that stuff overboard. If not, their ship — the ship of Lincoln, Eisenhower, Reagan and Bush — is going down.