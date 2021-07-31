LaRaine DuPuy: ‘Big Lie,’ blame-shifting betray Texas lawmaker’s oath

Dear Congressman Sessions,
I received your Tuesday email, and on the very same day I watched four police officers testify before a select congressional committee about the violence, hatred and racism confronting them in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Your email subject line began with the words “Watch Me.”
Sir, I have indeed been watching you. On Sunday, Jan. 3, I watched you post a picture of yourself with a group in Washington, D.C., holding “Stop the Steal” signs. Your caption read: “Had a great meeting today with folks from ‘Stop the Steal’ at our nation’s Capitol. I encouraged them to keep fighting and assured them I look forward to doing MY duty on January 6.”
This was the same day you took the oath of office to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Three days later, some of those same “Stop the Steal” folks you encouraged to “keep fighting” stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop certification of the 2020 presidential election.
On Monday, Jan. 4, after numerous judges turned away more than 60 lawsuits challenging the outcome of the election, and after President Trump’s own director of cybersecurity stated numerous times that the 2020 presidential election was “the most secure in U.S. history,” you were quoted in the Waco Tribune-Herald questioning the election returns. You said that, during the congressional process of certification of Electoral College returns on Jan. 6, “we [will] re-challenge the states to actually make a determination based upon the current facts that have since been developed as opposed to decisions made over a month ago.”
Seven months have passed. Where are these “facts” that developed? Numerous audits have been undertaken in several states and massive voter fraud has not been uncovered. Nothing has surfaced to “allow the states to re-certify the results.” Yet I haven’t seen or heard you concede that such evidence doesn’t exist. And I along with millions of others watched in horror and disbelief as the violence of Jan. 6 played out on our television screens, an insurrection pressing for the same outcome you did — to stop certification of the Electoral College results. And I watched you, Congressman Sessions, still vote against certification, even after the mob atrocities of that day drove you into hiding.
I also watched as you deleted your Jan. 3 post with the “Stop the Steal” group. Hmm, what made you do that, I wonder? Not to worry: Many of your constituents took screenshots of that post so it lives on in infamy.
Last Tuesday, the day I received your email asking me to watch you on ABC News, I also watched the heart-wrenching testimonies of Pfc. Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the U.S. Capitol Police and Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department before the House select committee investigating the insurrection. These true patriots were there on Jan. 6 to protect everyone in the Capitol, including you and your staff. I’ve watched you do little to support or honor them. They begged lawmakers to get to the bottom of the insurrection. They stated that those who continue to spread the “Big Lie” and block efforts to investigate the lawlessness of Jan. 6 are betraying their oaths of office.
Yes, Congressman Sessions, they’re talking about you. Your email made clear your reservations when you stated: “An investigation to discover the facts of the case is necessary. However, this select committee created by Speaker Pelosi is premature and partisan.” Yet Republicans left Speaker Nancy Pelosi no choice. The golden opportunity to appoint a nonpartisan, independent commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6 was similarly blocked by your GOP. You and others in your party continue to kick this can down the road, hoping the American people will forget Jan. 6 and your culpability.
This American will never forget the savagery she witnessed on Jan. 6 and the disgraceful efforts by you and other Republicans to continue spreading conspiracy theories and the Big Lie about the presidential election. Watch you, Congressman Sessions? I’ve seen quite enough.
LaRaine DuPuy has served in leadership positons with the Presbyterian Children’s Homes and the Waco Plan Commission. She is an elder of First Presbyterian Church of Waco.