LaRaine DuPuy: ‘Big Lie,’ blame-shifting betray Texas lawmaker’s oath

Seven months have passed. Where are these “facts” that developed? Numerous audits have been undertaken in several states and massive voter fraud has not been uncovered. Nothing has surfaced to “allow the states to re-certify the results.” Yet I haven’t seen or heard you concede that such evidence doesn’t exist. And I along with millions of others watched in horror and disbelief as the violence of Jan. 6 played out on our television screens, an insurrection pressing for the same outcome you did — to stop certification of the Electoral College results. And I watched you, Congressman Sessions, still vote against certification, even after the mob atrocities of that day drove you into hiding.

I also watched as you deleted your Jan. 3 post with the “Stop the Steal” group. Hmm, what made you do that, I wonder? Not to worry: Many of your constituents took screenshots of that post so it lives on in infamy.