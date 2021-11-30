Leonard Pitts: In America, justice should not have to be a relief

So yes, relief. The three white men who last year stalked and killed Arbery, a 25-year-old African American jogger, for the “crime” of running through their neighborhood and not stopping when they demanded he do so, were convicted on charges that could put them away for life, perhaps even without parole. And you feel that thing you feel when tension is released and you sigh and you sag a little, realizing all at once that tension was the only thing holding you up.

The conviction came despite appeals by defense counsel to the racial fears of an almost completely white jury. That includes Laura Hogue’s instantly infamous characterization of Arbery wearing “khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails.” In other words, he was a rhymes-with-trigger who deserved what he got. To their credit, jurors rejected this naked appeal to their basest selves.

One hopes those white people who think themselves inherently entitled to stop Black people on the street and demand they justify their presence will now check themselves and correct themselves. One hopes they will question this high-handed assumption of theirs that random white people have some divine right to police random Black people and Black people some moral obligation to quiescently accept it.