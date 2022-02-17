Leonard Pitts: Is America a racist country?

He wasn’t. He was just a Black guy out for a run. His killers got life sentences.

But if the state trial proved what happened, the federal trial that began Monday seeks to establish why. Most of us already “know” why, of course: Three racists did a racist thing. But this prosecution, if successful, will establish that to a legal certainty. In a nation so steeped in racial denial, it would be gratifying to see these men convicted of hate crimes. But first, a jury that includes eight white members will have to agree that Arbery was shot because he was Black. In other words, it will require them to face what America too often is.

Despite the fact that prosecutors are armed with multiple examples of the defendants using coarse and hateful language, success is not considered a foregone conclusion. Small wonder. If conceding America’s unflattering truths is problematic for two African American politicians, imagine how much harder it will be for eight white laypeople. But if they are able to do that, they will go a long way toward helping this country see itself as it actually is. And that’s vital.