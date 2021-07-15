Leonard Pitts Jr.: Democracy worth the trouble every time

But what we are seeing from so-called conservatives these days is less apathy toward democracy than full-fledged retreat from democracy — and growing hostility toward same. We are, sad to say, overstocked with examples. There is the January putsch at the U.S. Capitol. There is the recent rash of voter suppression laws. There is the decimation of the Voting Rights Act. There is that effort to delegitimize the 2020 election.

And there is this: a February poll by the American Enterprise Institute, which found that just under 40 percent of Republicans support the use of violence “if elected leaders will not protect America.” Only 17 percent of Democrats felt the same. In a sense, yes, the question is a setup — what does “will not protect America” even mean? Yet even taking that into account, it is telling that so-called conservatives are so much more willing to resort to violence.

In their insistence that the deposed, defrocked and disgraced former president is still president — and in their disregard for a democratic process which says otherwise — the right displays a chilling affinity for authoritarian rule. And never mind that, from Amin to Zedong, one is hard-pressed to recall a strong man government that did not stomp upon the rights and even the humanity of its people.