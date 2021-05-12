Leonard Pitts Jr.: Let’s talk about ‘Foxitis’

The more bellicose among us would already be demanding congressional hearings into that radicalization. And calling upon leaders of his community to disavow him. And pushing for surveillance of places where people who think like him congregate.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but there will be no congressional investigation into the impact of Fox “News” or any of its fellow travelers. No one will demand the city council of Naperville, Illinois, repudiate this particular citizen. Nor will the FBI send agents to chat up the locals over breakfast in farm-country diners.

Because Antonio wasn’t really “radicalized,” right? He only had Foxitis, which sounds like something you clear up with a shot of penicillin. The fact that Hurley frames his client’s actions in such relatively benign language suggests he is depending on us to regard Antonio with the same myopia that allowed the Capitol to be breached in the first place.