Leonard Pitts: Let teachers teach!

The McMinn school board somehow managed to reduce all of that to “cuss words” and nudity; i.e., cartoon mice without their clothes on. Journalist David Corn of Mother Jones reports that at least one board member admitted to having not even read the book.

Hence, the “modest proposal” we’ll discuss in a sec. Some of you will recognize the reference to a famous 1729 essay by Jonathan Swift; some won’t, and a few may remember it vaguely for advocating that people eat the children of the poor, failing to realize (as often happens) that Swift was actually satirizing society’s callousness toward those children. Which raises a question: Given that diversity of comprehension, how would you teach Swift in 2022? Would you even try, knowing how easily it could provoke a visit from some furious parent claiming her child was traumatized?

Not so long ago, Swift was considered required reading for cultural literacy. People who read and thought about literature for a living had reached a consensus that his work, challenging though it was, was important. But nowadays, that consensus is supposed to also include school board members and parents, most of whom, we may safely assume, haven’t read the work.