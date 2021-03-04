Leonard Pitts: Listen to Y before it’s too late

Y will show you how the election was stolen to install a president from a party of cannibal pedophiles, and how antifa ran amok in the Capitol and blamed it on good, patriotic Americans while destroying files that would have exposed the entire scheme. Also: Y understands the plot of “Tenet” and how it relates to the coded message Bart Simpson scrawls on that chalkboard every week. Or yeah, sure, you could forget all of this and reconnect with your family and friends, with people who say they’re worried about you, who say you’ve changed, who describe you in terms of loss, like someone missing — or someone dead. Are you going to do that or are you going to don your aluminum foil helmet and help Y save America?