Leonard Pitts: Right-wing media bad for American business

Powell and Giuliani are also each facing a $1.3 billion defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems. That company has suggested it may sue MyPillow CEO and election fraud conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell as well.

The novel idea of being held accountable — more to the point, of having to pay cash money — for the garbage they spew seems to have gotten the attention of right-wing media in a way little else ever has. Last week, WABC radio slapped a disclaimer on Giuliani’s program, a Newsmax anchor walked off the set rather than sit passively as Lindell spewed nonsense, and Fox Business abruptly canceled “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” its highest rated show.

It is tempting to believe that in undermining the integrity of an American election, and feeding the unhinged paranoia of people like those who stormed the Capitol last month, the right wing finally went too far. But when have they not gone too far? Going too far is their brand. So it’s not that they went too far, but that they did so against big business, against those with deep pockets and corporate reputations to protect.