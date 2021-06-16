Leonard Pitts: Something is wrong

For comparison, ProPublica says the median American tax rate in recent years is 14 percent. But it calculates Bezos’ “true” tax rate between 2014 and 2018 — i.e., factoring the growth of his assets in with his reported income — at under 1 percent. It says that when people like him need actual cash, they simply borrow against their massive assets. Interest on such loans runs in the single digits, and the proceeds are not considered income and therefore are not taxable.

All of this is perfectly legal, by the way. Also, perfectly infuriating.

And here, let me just say: I believe in capitalism. I believe that when you incentivize earning, you incentivize risk-taking, innovation and hard work.

But I also believe something is wrong when CEO pay rose by about 1,000 percent between 1978 and 2018, while worker pay edged up just 12 percent.

Something is wrong when working full-time doesn’t put a roof over your head or food on your table.

Something is wrong when an Amazon driver complains of 14-hour shifts and peeing in bottles to make his delivery quotas.

Something is wrong when employees at Tyson and other meat packers report wearing diapers to work because conveyor belts are relentless and bathroom breaks denied.