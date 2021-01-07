Leonard Pitts: The year of reading women

I don’t mind admitting that I could really go for a good fistfight just now.

Or a race against time to foil a terrorist plot.

Or a zombie apocalypse. A zombie apocalypse would definitely hit the spot.

As some of you will recall, I gave up those and other literary pleasures a year ago, bidding farewell to the likes of Robert B. Parker, Tom Clancy and Stephen King. Before we knew all the awful things that 2020 would be — The Year of Pandemic, The Year of Racial Reckoning, The Year of Endless Election — I stood at this podium and put my own stamp on it: 2020 would be The Year of Reading Women, I said. This, after realizing that I, avowed feminist and voracious reader that I am, seldom read female authors — that for years, I had been unconsciously but consistently ignoring them.

Twelve months later, given that this is such a slow news week — absolutely nothing going on in the country just now, right? — I thought I’d take this first column of 2021 to offer a postmortem. To wit: I read and/or listened to 39 books authored — or in two cases, co-authored — by women last year, everything from “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen and “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison to “My Sister, The Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite and “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee.