Leonard Pitts: These are no 'ordinary citizens'

You’d be mistaken. The GOP has other priorities.

Keep in mind that on the national level, Republicans are losers. Only once in 30 years has the party won the popular vote on the way to the presidency. Small wonder. The GOP stands on the wrong side of every important social and demographic trend reshaping this country.

They could choose to confront that challenge by strategizing ways to appeal to the rising new electorate. Or, they could do what they’ve been doing: work overtime to energize their old electorate. Scare them half to death by telling them how they’re being victimized by “critical race theory,” “cancel culture,” “radical wokeism” and every other piece of scary-sounding jargon they can manufacture or inflate. Embrace a strategy of sophistry and gaslights, suppress votes, push the Big Lie and the bigger contempt for democratic norms.

Last week’s resolution was right out of that playbook. But even at that, the statement was chilling.