Leonard Pitts: These kids deserve better than hate, fear response that we seem doomed to repeat

Look, I get it, OK?

A lot of this, you plain do not understand. Much of it leaves you confused. Well, me too.

I have no idea what it must be like to grow up feeling as if you were assigned the wrong body, a girl with boy genitalia or vice versa. I confess to being discombobulated at the idea of having to declare my preferred pronouns. And all my life, I’ve been just a guy, a mister, a man. Now I learn that I’m a “cisgender male?” What even is that? And don’t I get a vote?

So, yes, conservative state lawmakers, I get your sense of bewilderment, your perplexity at waking up in a changed world. What I don’t get is your reflexive response of hatred and fear. What I cannot respect is that you encode that hatred and fear into law, something you have lately been doing with a vengeance.

In a year that is only four months old, you’ve already introduced 122 bills in 33 states to restrict sexually non-conforming people. This, according to Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group. That’s nearly double the 66 bills that were introduced in all of 2020, which was itself a record-setting year. Tragically, most of the bills are aimed at young people, as if adolescence were not already tough enough.