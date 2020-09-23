Leslie King: Let's draw strength from paths new and familiar

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It began with signs. Along the way, in the park, there were little pink and red flags tied to trees. Those flags were set deep into the thicket and seemed to have nothing to do with me as I walked my familiar trails in Woodway Park. They were off the beaten path. I liked my beaten and familiar path. I could walk it without thinking and take in the smell of pine, the energy of the ground and the song of the birds. My dogs knew the path too. They marked their territory, repeatedly, day after day, along its side. They were taunted by familiar squirrels and rabbits.

It began with signs that seemed to have nothing to do with us. But now that I look back on it, the signs were foreshadowing. Our path was familiar but now without its dangers. There were places where the beaten path had been worn slick. There were places where I had to duck because a once-glorious tree was now dead and leaning toward her felling. The path, as I look back on it, was not perfect but it was familiar and part of a habit that eroded the landscape. As I look back, I remember using the increasingly exposed roots along the ground for my personal leverage.