Leslie King: SB 8 doesn't have to be our fate

It’s assumed that Texas Senate Bill 8, the new law that restricts abortion by putting enforcement in the hands of individuals, not our government, is supported by Christian principles.

It’s an assumption that is possible because of the pile-up of Christian language within political life. Christian language and doctrine have been on a centuries-long journey, too often leveraged as rationale for political posturing.

The reality is that this law exacerbates a civic climate of distrust and even fear that threatens to return us to frontier justice and mob rule.

Our shared work, the work of any civilized culture, is to find a balance between trust and critical reflection. SB 8 is a distraction from real civility and civic work because of its intent to erode trust between neighbors and its intent to disable critical reflection through fear-based politics. The law threatens. It means to make us afraid of saying too much to one another when the stakes are high in our personal landscapes. The law seduces the public with inappropriate power. In it, we are encouraged to rat one another out toward a punitive end even though the welfare of individuals and families hang in the balance.