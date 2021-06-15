Leslie King: What becomes of us after Oak Lodge is gone?

Oak Lodge residents have reminded us daily of the challenges that Jimmy Dorrell implores us to understand. Housing and a livable wage are increasingly difficult in our society. We have witnessed individuals lose their rooms at Oak Lodge for inability to pay. We have witnessed residents helping one another. They have, again and again, taken one another in amid a great scarcity of resources. They have, in appropriate ways (meaning ways that worked for them and us), camped out on our premises. As they camped, they engaged intellect and strategy to find their way back into shelter. Whether working with agencies or waiting for their next check to arrive, they exercised diplomacy and sought to communicate past issues of job loss, compromised mental health, substance addiction. Though I don’t like to confess it, they have at times arrived at our congregational events as obvious outsiders. Though I don’t relish lauding it, they have also arrived as guests and co-celebrants to share in a Thanksgiving bounty or Easter morning tacos. As we have arrived to interact with one another, we at First Presbyterian have learned about vulnerability and strength and we have sometimes been surprised who carried the strength or vulnerability on any given day.