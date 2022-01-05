Lester Beaird: Congressional committee more focused on derailing Trump

Were the events of January 6, 2021, an insurrection? I do not attempt to provide a precise answer.
Obvious criminal acts such as assaulting police officers and vandalizing the U.S. Capitol should not have happened. Persons committing those acts should suffer grave consequences. Were there some at the Capitol who had criminal intentions? Sure, just as one finds in almost every demonstration, just as bad actors were prominent in other riots that have taken place throughout our country, including the arson and looting over racial injustice in U.S. cities in summer 2020.
Were most protesters intent on performing criminal acts? I think not. While it’s true that President Trump called on supporters to show a mighty presence at the Capitol to demonstrate concern regarding conduct of the 2020 election, the notion he encouraged violence is highly debatable. In reading over his verbatim message that day, he stated plainly he wanted protesters to peacefully protest: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
That some individuals did not protest peacefully should not be automatically attributed to Trump.
The incident has been described as “deadly.” Let us examine those deaths. There was one shooting death, two heart attacks, one stroke and a drug overdose. The shooting resulted in the death of Ashli Babbitt, 35 and unarmed. The Capitol Police officer who fired on her did so as a “last resort” after rioters near the passageway to the U.S. House of Representatives failed to comply with a police command. Fair enough.
Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, 42, suffered a stroke a day after the unrest. The medical examiner stated the death was from natural causes after contending with the violence of January 6, notwithstanding the fact he was pepper-sprayed by rioters. His partner, Sandra Garza, recently said Trump should be in prison over what transpired on January 6, but that’s a winding conclusion that demands the far deeper scrutiny of the courts, physicians and legal scholars.
I strongly suspect many anti-Trump folks believe all persons present that day are “domestic terrorists,” even though most remained outside the Capitol and only exercised First Amendment rights. Reports of beatings and systematic denial of rights abound regarding those incarcerated since the tragedy, according to their attorneys as well as Republican Reps. Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louie Gohmert.
Should illegal entry into the U.S. Capitol – admittedly trespassing – alone be sufficient evidence for our laws regarding terrorism to be sternly applied to those on the premises? I think not.
Now we have a special congressional committee actively flexing its muscles to investigate not only the unrest at the Capitol but the possible involvement of public officials. This hand-picked group includes only two Republicans, both openly repulsed by Trump’s actions. Not allowed were two Republicans named by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy – a bad precedent set by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Democrats may well regret this action by Pelosi if the House flips to the Republicans after 2022 elections.
From my perspective, this hand-picked committee seems to have decided the outcome first and then begun looking for evidence to support the hypothesis that Donald Trump is guilty of fueling the unrest and conspiring to steal the election on his own. They have been particularly secretive in their investigation. That’s not a good sign.
I earnestly believe the facts must come out and be presented, unvarnished and unbiased, to achieve any sort of healing of the vast schism that exists currently in our body politic. Healing can start with this inquiry, but not if those involved in the investigation are more interested in disabling a second Trump presidential run than they are with finding and revealing the truth. Should the committee fail to do justice to all involved in this regrettable but complicated affair, it may further influence the votes in November in a way Democrats and Never Trumpers will not like.
Lester Beaird is retired from a career in prison administration, including the Texas Department of Corrections. He lives in Lacy Lakeview.
