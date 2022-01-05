Lester Beaird: Congressional committee more focused on derailing Trump

Were the events of January 6, 2021, an insurrection? I do not attempt to provide a precise answer.

Obvious criminal acts such as assaulting police officers and vandalizing the U.S. Capitol should not have happened. Persons committing those acts should suffer grave consequences. Were there some at the Capitol who had criminal intentions? Sure, just as one finds in almost every demonstration, just as bad actors were prominent in other riots that have taken place throughout our country, including the arson and looting over racial injustice in U.S. cities in summer 2020.

Were most protesters intent on performing criminal acts? I think not. While it’s true that President Trump called on supporters to show a mighty presence at the Capitol to demonstrate concern regarding conduct of the 2020 election, the notion he encouraged violence is highly debatable. In reading over his verbatim message that day, he stated plainly he wanted protesters to peacefully protest: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

That some individuals did not protest peacefully should not be automatically attributed to Trump.