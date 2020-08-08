Lester Beaird: When does a protester turn into an insurrectionist?

With all the unrest throughout our country this summer, particularly in the larger cities, I believe it might be time to provide some useful definitions, cite some appropriate laws and describe how they apply to what is going on.
1. Rebellion: open, organized resistance to one’s government.
2. Insurrection: a violent uprising against an authority or government.
Two pertinent United States laws: 18 USC 2383 states that whoever incites, sets on foot, assists or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or laws thereto, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined or imprisoned not more than 10 years or both, and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
18 USC 2384: Sedition states that if two or more persons in any state or territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down or destroy by force the government of the United States, or to levy war against them... or by force to seize, take or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.
I am a firm believer in rights provided in our great Bill of Rights. I do believe that actual peaceful protest certainly is a right and should be allowed. We saw it in its purest form a couple of times in Waco this summer, a credit to its organizers. It is my belief, however, that what is happening now in many cities is a much more malignant event than peaceful protest. When violence is erupting in our nation’s largest cities; when more than 2,000 police officers have been injured with several killed; when a growing list of innocent persons undergo violent and sometimes deadly assaults; when millions of dollars worth of property, both private and governmental, have been destroyed; and when there seems to be coordination between groups of those who continue their rampage, this has gone beyond peaceful protest.
Social media brims with video, images and written statements of individuals professing to hold membership in various splinter groups such as Black Lives Matter, Antifa and NFAC (look that one up; I will not provide a full definition of the acronym). Many are armed, and though I believe open carry is legal under the Second Amendment, it is not OK to brandish those arms, threaten people with them or fire them in such manner as to harm others. Interestingly, there have been at least two or three incidents in which insurrectionist have discharged their weapons, wounding themselves or other insurrectionists in the process. In Travis County, one insurrectionist reportedly pointed his weapon at a motorist and was killed by this legally armed motorist.
My East Texas upbringing reminds me that it’s easiest to tell a skunk by its most offensive actions. The same goes for protest movements that explode into violence. In so doing, their message to the public at large is overtaken and lost in the din, chaos and violence. For those protesters with an important point about police violence and racial injustice, those who presume to lead them have let them down.
“This shouldn’t be complicated,” Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said during a recent Senate hearing. “Peaceful protests must be protected. Riots must be stopped. No one has the right to assault another person, to firebomb a building, to throw a Molotov cocktail into a police car. That’s not exercising a constitutional right. That’s terrorizing your fellow citizens. More and more we’re seeing signs that a significant portion of this violence, of this rioting, is not random. It is not spontaneous. Rather, it is coordinated and inspired by leftist, anarchist groups like Antifa — groups that will, without shame, exploit a national tragedy to attack American buildings, American homes and American lives.”
Open rebellion
The widespread violence taking place in multiple places in this country is not peaceful, lawful protest. It is open rebellion against legal authority of the United States. Rational thought cannot be twisted by any means to portray it as peaceful or constructive. One only has to look at the images seen daily in the media, including social media, and observe the arson, wanton destruction of property, assaults on police and other persons and the murder of several persons to see that this phenomena is anything but progressive.
Those persons trying to utilize this as a political weapon to affect the Nov. 3 election had better watch their step. I do believe that the majority of people in this country want the violence stopped, and stopped soon. I do not think that it will bode well for those civic leaders and elected officials who appear to be content with letting the violence continue. That majority, and I, want the rule of law restored.
Lester H. Beaird, of Lacy Lakeview, is retired from a career in prison administration, including the Texas Department of Corrections.
