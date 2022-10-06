LETTERS: American largesse may run counter to experience

Fiduciary morals

W. Richard Turner offered one of the best statements in many a day in his excellent piece “Middle class on the ballot in November” [Sept. 30], i.e., “Many baby boomers thought they were rebelling against authority when in fact they were rebelling against experience.” Which is to say, we never learn.

I reference Turner’s piece, as well as Robert Baird’s Sunday column on morals, plus Wednesday columns by Richard A. Williams (“Time to break up the FDA”) and Ramesh Ponnuru, on the Fed tightening monetary policy, since to me they all seem related in an interesting way.

I take some issue with Turner’s conclusion, which posits that we replaced the idea of “prosperity for all” with trickle-down economics, although the reductions in the top tiers of federal income tax rates were a detriment to the federal budget, and may have started us down the road to politicians “bidding down” tax rate promises in succeeding years, leading to our enormous federal debt.

According to Bradford Tax Institute records, the top federal tax rate remained around 90% from about 1941 (the war years) through 1963. In 1970 the top federal income tax rate still stood at 70% until it was dropped precipitously in an attempt to end “stagflation” and spur the economy in the Reagan tax cut legislation. These tax cuts prompted citizens to think that the tax structure was unfair, or did not punish the wealthy enough. The top rates clearly could now be raised significantly without bankrupting top executives, actors, musicians, athletes and others such as big lottery winners made instant millionaires by the state and federal gambling incentive system. Encyclopedias could be written about the damage the latter does to the average citizen versus rational saving and investing.

As for “prosperity for all,” we Americans consume a great majority of the earth’s resources. Is this moral, and according to whose morals? Does prosperity for all include a 2,000-4,000 square foot house, 4,500-pound SUVs, free health care, free public school and child care, free college tuition, a 35-hour work week and paid time off, and so on? Does every citizen have a right to a $10,000 Super Bowl ticket? Should the public pick up the tab for every corporation that fails or every citizen’s bad decisions? Do noncitizens have standing in United States courts, and for free public education?

Williams lobbies for abolishing the FDA, and perhaps he is right. According to the Heritage Foundation, federal spending per person in the United States has increased from $3,782 (1970) to $19,515 (2020). These numbers are adjusted for inflation. In other words, in real dollars, federal spending per person has increased five-fold from about 1970 to 2020. Have the voters approved this increase in “representative spending?” Have they done so knowingly? Can the Federal Reserve tame inflation in the face of an unending appetite for federal spending? Can we make federal (free) grants available for every state, community, organization and individual without every citizen paying taxes to clear the liabilities? We haven’t done so in many a year.

We once again may just be rebelling against experience.

Charles DeVere Cook, Waco