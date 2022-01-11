LETTERS: Big Lie keeping democracy in danger

Demanding both
People of faith should value truth, freedom and the dignity of every voter. That’s why they should condemn the Jan. 6 attack as an attempted coup and reject the participants’ efforts to use religion as a distorted justification for their actions. They should also urge the select committee to hold accountable all who tried to end our democracy and to unanimously recommend in its final report passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to ensure that future attempts to overturn the will of the voters cannot succeed.
White Christian nationalists — incited and assisted by Donald Trump and other Republican elected officials — tried to use a lie to overthrow the will of the voters, which would have ended our democracy. It was an act of white supremacy that violated the dignity of every person. The attack occurred under banners declaring “Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president.” But this deadly Christian nationalism is neither faithful nor patriotic.
The terror unleashed on that day was stopped but it is still a threat because the politicians, pastors and organizers who condoned and collaborated in the insurrection are trying to block accountability. They continue telling the big lie about the 2020 election that incited it. In 19 states, their allies are putting up new barriers to voting, including by giving partisan politicians new power to overturn the will of the voters. White supremacists who took part in the Jan. 6 attack are menacing people at school board meetings.
Our democracy depends on securing accountability for those who tried to end it on Jan. 6, 2021, and advancing legislation that protects the will of the voters. People of faith should be demanding both.
Ingrid Martine,
Valley Mills
Ted the hypocrite
I think that we can make it official. Texas Sen. Rafael “Ted” Cruz is a hypocrite. In his attempt to denigrate Democrats, he said: “I think in a time of crisis, character is revealed.” This from a man who ran away to Cancun while Texas was in the midst of its worst freeze ever. A freeze that almost broke the grid and hundreds of Texans froze to death. A hypocrite who blamed his wife, then his daughter, for his Cancun vacation. He even left the family dog alone in their home.
Clearly Cruz cares for you as much as he cares for his dog. In October of last year, he again showed us his great character by tweeting, “Cancun is lovely this time of year.” Yep, the term hypocrite is a perfect fit for Cruz.
Chuck Nissley,
Temple
Snorting covfefe
Loved Steve Boggs’ column in the “1/6 One Year Later” insert in Thursday’s paper. And the editorial column was wonderful. The idiot column written by Pete Sessions? I laughed so hard, I almost snorted my covfefe through my nose!