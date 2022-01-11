LETTERS: Big Lie keeping democracy in danger

Demanding both

People of faith should value truth, freedom and the dignity of every voter. That’s why they should condemn the Jan. 6 attack as an attempted coup and reject the participants’ efforts to use religion as a distorted justification for their actions. They should also urge the select committee to hold accountable all who tried to end our democracy and to unanimously recommend in its final report passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to ensure that future attempts to overturn the will of the voters cannot succeed.

White Christian nationalists — incited and assisted by Donald Trump and other Republican elected officials — tried to use a lie to overthrow the will of the voters, which would have ended our democracy. It was an act of white supremacy that violated the dignity of every person. The attack occurred under banners declaring “Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president.” But this deadly Christian nationalism is neither faithful nor patriotic.