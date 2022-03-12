LETTERS: Blaming ourselves for corporate greed and the local trash epidemic

I blame us

While Starbucks, McDonald’s and many other corporations are raising prices, despite record profits, and Major League baseball owners and players are once again whining over money, coffee and burger lovers, as well as rabid baseball fans, are crying foul (pun unintended). When considering both bodies, we have an obligation to ask ourselves: Who is to blame for the attitudes of these conglomerates? As a lover of baseball, not so much McDonald’s or Starbucks, I lay the blame at the feet of every one of us who continue to empty our wallets for the “honor” of attending our favorite team’s games, not to mention the small fortunes we shell out for team paraphernalia. We must also point the finger at the many caffeine addicts who cannot survive the day without their “soy caramel macchiato latte with extra cream” coffee.

Because corporate marketing geniuses, coffee and baseball types, know we are so weak we couldn’t care less how much more it costs us, they have no intention of maintaining or reducing prices. However, we are unwilling to take a stand by sacrificing even a one-day boycott, whereby not one person darkens the door of a food/drink establishment or a baseball stadium. We don’t care if a cup of coffee costs $7 or if a beer costs us $12. We will continue to be just as greedy as they continue to be, because we are suckers.

I might suggest that were we ever to possess the willpower to keep their establishments empty for one, two or even three days, we might witness a change in attitudes. Until that time becomes a reality, we only have one person to blame — ourselves.

Rodney Bryant, Waco

It’s our trash

Have you been on a walk along the Brazos River lately? You will be amazed at what you see. There are hawks, herons, mallards, cormorants, turtles, Styrofoam cups and containers, plastic lids, bottles, wrappers, paper, and just about any kind of trash you can think of. Contrary to some of Waco’s community leaders’ beliefs, this trash is not coming from “upstream.” I have kayak fished from the Lake Whitney dam to Gholson, and upstream above MCC to below McLane Stadium, and the trash I see and have picked up numerous times is generally concentrated from Brazos Park East to Baylor Ballpark. The trash is coming from parking lots, streets, I-35, the back of pickups and garbage trucks, fast food restaurants, and service stations that are in and around the city of Waco. The visible proof is labeled on the cups and food wrappers. We are the upstream polluters.

My son David and I are co-directors of Group W Bench Litter Patrol, a 501©(3) nonprofit. We inherited this worthy organization from our dear friend, Bruce Huff, founder and still active member.

One of our responsibilities is the cleanup of a six-mile stretch of Highway 6 from the Twin Bridges to F.M. 185, working with TxDOT and its Adopt-a-Highway program. We also work with Keep Waco Beautiful, Fish on Texas and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to empty trash cans and clean up boat ramps and parks around Lake Waco and the Brazos and Bosque rivers. Since July of 2021, we have taken approximately 25,000 pounds of trash off the highway and out of your lakes and rivers. This is only made possible by help from McLennan County offenders on probation who need community service hours. They are the most respectful and hardworking individuals that I have ever met. Not only that, most have a newfound respect for not littering because they are amazed by just how much trash there is. Out of our five Adopt-A-Highway cleanup events from July until December 2021 that were announced in the Tribune-Herald, Todd Nafe’s outdoors column and on our Facebook page, we have had one volunteer show up. Really, just one. Thankfully, we have a dedicated group of 4-5 regulars and the probationers to help with this worthwhile task.

At our pickup event, we supply gloves, safety vests, pickers, trash bags, water and pizza. Also, Keep Waco Beautiful, along with our group, is planning a litter pickup along the Brazos on April 2. Please come volunteer and make new friends while getting outdoors and doing some good for the environment and each other. Look us up on Facebook and watch for our announcements. If you would like to volunteer, or have any questions, please email me at achtedw@gmail.com.

Dave Achterhof, Waco