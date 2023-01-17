LETTERS: City should be transparent on proposed smoking ordinance change

Smoking still bad

I write to urge the Waco City Council to keep the current smoking ordinance on the books. As JoAn Wade argued in her superb letter in the Sunday Tribune-Herald, Waco’s 8-year-old comprehensive smoking ordinance “has been a huge success for the health of residents and visitors, employers and employees, non-smokers and smokers in this community.” Of utmost concern: the council’s attempt to overturn portions of the ban would actually permit the approval of outdated ventilation system requirements — which would result in increasing health risks from secondhand smoke for our children and all those with asthmatic conditions.

Why is the city council moving in this direction? Smoking is a leading cause of lung cancer, heart disease and other illnesses. It is a major strain on public and private health care. It consumes inordinate amounts of taxpayer dollars. But most importantly, it kills. It destroys families.

So I ask, “What is/are the motivations in play here?” Is this simply about smoothing the path for a tiny group of local tobacco entrepreneurs — specifically, owners of cigar lounges, hookah lounges and hookah bars who were not grandfathered into the 2015 ordinance? Is it to create economic opportunities for those who seek to establish smoking businesses in strip malls and multi-unit buildings where ventilation systems are not sufficient to clean air and keep it from contaminating other businesses? Is it possibly related to efforts to make video gaming (and video gambling) “smoke shops” somehow more smoker friendly, and therefore, more profitable?

Waco residents need to know what is behind this. Without transparency, we are all left to ponder the motives of council members on this issue. Surely it is not simply a case of economic interests trumping common sense and public health? If so, council members need to do a moral gut check.

Jack A. Hill, Waco

* * *

I opened the Trib on Saturday to read the top headline indicating that the Waco City Council is considering the promotion of tobacco smoking. That is a horrible idea and I agree with JoAn Wade (Sunday’s letters) that the current smoking ordinance should be left as-is. I have been proud of our city council and the many wise decisions that have been made during Waco’s growth, but this is a very bad idea, and I wonder what’s next? Boo, hiss, city council.

Bill Smyers, Waco

Welcome change

While looking at Friday’s front page picture of middle school students testing a selection of power tools, l had many thoughts. First of all, l noticed the inclusion of all students and the different levels of apparent enthusiasm. I enjoyed my “industrial arts” class in eighth grade vs. “home economics”; there was zero promotion of those skills for us girls at that time, despite my displayed aptitude. In fact, we were ridiculed by peers and even instructors, but obviously that has changed.

My suggestion for all students: Pursue learning in every area, ignoring your gender. As a single woman and as a parent l had to do household chores out of the then-”normal” — and l loved it then and now. Even if you don’t actually perform the job, you will be more aware of what and how the person you hire is doing. There is satisfaction in that.

Nancy Marquis, Waco