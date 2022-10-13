LETTERS: Climate will soon be too hot for AC; schools need to prepare kids for future

Unlivable heat

Charles DeVere Cook’s recent thoughtful letter to the editor [Sept. 23] requires a response. Although Cook recognizes anthropogenic climate change, his position on climate economics is flawed, and would discourage desperately needed mitigation. Cook asserts “significant efforts to address climate change will break the bank as we know it.” In reality, the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), modeled to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40%, contains more revenues than new expenditures, and should reduce the deficit.

From the global perspective, extensive peer-reviewed research by renowned economists, like Nicholas Stern and William Nordhaus, has concluded that it costs less to mitigate climate breakdown than to suffer the consequences. To illustrate, NOAA reports that since 1980, billion-dollar weather/climate disasters have cost $53 billion annually in the U.S. In comparison, IRA expenditures on climate are projected to cost only $37 billion annually.

Making light of the climate crisis, Cook recalls that without air conditioning, previous generations “survived.” In fact, research in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2020) projects that if emissions are not slashed, by 2070 approximately 3.5 billion people (one-third of the world population) will exist in regions with unlivable heat — threatening human civilization. Thus, intense climate action is mandatory, and the cost will be less than allowing climate catastrophe.

Alan D. Northcutt, Waco

Back to basics

Our Texas schools need to bring back the three “C’s” — critical thinking, civics and cognition. We need to end the “teaching to the test” criteria that so many districts are forced into just to maintain a decent rating. Testing should be used as a tool to determine a student’s progress and capability, not as a punitive measure for teachers and schools.

We need our children and grandchildren to be prepared to compete in a job market that is becoming more automated and requires higher-level critical thinking skills. We need to support the profession of teaching as the building block of the future that it is.

To do that, we need to make funding our public schools a priority at the state level. The children of Texas deserve nothing less than a top-notch education and vouchers for rich folk aren’t gonna get us there.

Sandra Blankenship, Killeen

BU in arrears

In June, I attended a weeklong seminar on the Constitution with approximately 15 other teachers. The seminar was sponsored by the Baylor University Political Science Department, and we were each promised a $400 stipend for attending. While the information provided was interesting and useful, the stipend was a deciding factor for my attendance. Now, four months later, I have still not received my stipend.

I write this letter for two purposes. First, I want to warn fellow teachers to carefully evaluate whether to attend future Baylor seminars; make sure you will benefit from the training alone, and make your decision without considering any promised payment. Second, if Baylor is truly “where lights shine bright,” perhaps this letter will encourage someone to shine a bright one internally to investigate the lack of integrity in fulfilling promises made to local teachers.

Nathan Wade, Hewitt