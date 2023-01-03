LETTERS: Cobalt mining facts related to EV production; another water/sewer rate increase

Cobalt facts

Bob Ammon, in a Dec. 29 letter to the Trib, alleges I “pretend to be a climate expert.” As a climate activist, I trained at the Climate Reality Project, write about peer-reviewed science and my experiences, but do not claim to be a climatologist. Because I drive and promote electric vehicles, he doubts I care about child labor in the cobalt industry. I absolutely do object to child labor, and am pleased that EV manufacturers are developing battery technologies that contain no cobalt. In fact, in early 2022, half of produced Tesla EVs contain cobalt-free LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries. And it is crucial to note that cobalt is present in many common products Ammon probably owns, including smartphones, computers and jewelry. And although the cobalt industry in Congo endangers 35,000 children, a 2013 MIT study found that tailpipe pollution from gas/diesel vehicles causes about 53,000 premature deaths annually in the U.S.

Ammon also refers to the cold weather dysfunction of EVs. In reality, in subfreezing conditions, EV range may mildly decrease, and charging time may slightly increase, but EVs remain functional and practical. A study of 7,000 EVs on recurrentauto.com found that at 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit compared to 70 degrees, EV range showed a decrease of 3% to 32%, depending on car model. (Of course, gasoline powered cars also show a 15% to 24% decrease in fuel efficiency at 20 degrees compared to 77, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.) For winter charging, a high quality NEMA-4 rated charger is guaranteed to function normally down to minus-22 degrees. In real world experience in Texas and Colorado climates, I drove a Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3 over six years, and experienced only a mild decrease in range of the Bolt on a freezing day, and no significant inconvenience. In the frigid country of Norway, 78% of new car sales in October were electrics — powerful evidence that the inevitable global transition to EVs will not be halted by cold weather.

Alan D. Northcutt, Waco

Because they can

Another new year and another city of Waco water/sewer rate increase. I can’t remember a new year in 22 years where Waco hasn’t either raised their water/sewer rates or downsized their city services. Sometimes both.

Why do they do it? Waco holds an absolute monopoly on those services. They do it because they can and because we let them.

Waco is also running a pathetic version of democracy by holding city elections in May, when a tiny fraction of registered voters bother to show up and vote. I believe unless we make them change this, nobody alive today will live long enough to witness Waco amend its city charter and move city council and mayor elections to coincide with national elections where they belong. No staggered seats, either. All up for reelection. After all, they’re not running for a Senate seat.

David Michael Orosz, Waco