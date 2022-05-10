LETTERS: If it's our glorious traditions that matter, strip all women and minorities of their property

Property next?

The recent leak of a draft opinion by the Supreme Court regarding Roe v. Wade sets a dangerous precedent that should not be ignored. The Ninth Amendment was established in the Bill of Rights to ensure the protection of the people’s right to freedoms not otherwise specified in the first eight amendments.

The decision to exclude the protection of human rights in regard to medical choices is a violation of every citizen’s privacy. We have amendments to protect us from the government invading the sanctity of our homes, yet we are stripped of the right to protect ourselves from the government invading the sanctity of our bodies. How can we use the Ninth Amendment to protect the sanctity and privacy of marriage in one case (Griswold v. Connecticut) but not the next?

If our basis for determining a human right is simply whether or not the right is “deeply rooted in [our] history and tradition,” then we must act swiftly to correct our many grievous errors. First and foremost, we must make haste to make sure that all women and Black people are stripped of their property, and that only white male landowners are allowed to vote. These deviations from our illustrious history and traditions cannot be upheld in any good conscience and I expect our representatives to labor day and night to see to it that we are returned to glory promptly.

God save the King.

Cal Schlumpf, Clifton

State by state

The leaked Supreme Court draft to overturn Roe v. Wade has intensified an already tense public debate around the issue of abortion. Before 1973, this was a topic that was left to the states, with 30 states banning abortion and 20 allowing it under certain circumstances. However, the Burger court decided with Roe v. Wade to end this approach to abortion that depended on the doctrine of federalism. Now 50 years later, the question of Roe is being taken back up. Interestingly, the oral arguments from both sides of the case have set up a situation where Roe either has to be totally upheld or roundly rejected.

Based on the leaked draft, it seems as though the court will take the second of these options. This is the correct choice. Abortion is one of the most divisive issues in the U.S., where there is not a clear constitutional answer. The use of a non-constitutional standard for measuring laws as given in Roe is a proof of this. Fetal viability is nowhere in the Constitution. The role of the judicial branch of government is to interpret laws in light of the Constitution, not against scientific concepts like fetal viability. This means that if there is not a constitutional answer, the courts should not take up the question.

The most controversial conversations in American public life should not be answered by an unelected body of nine people. Issues such as these need to be decided in the legislatures, where the people are represented. Despite what is on Twitter, the leaked draft would not outlaw abortion. The courts with this potential decision are returning the issue back to the states.

Bryn Williams, Waco