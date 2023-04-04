Zoo scrutiny

Thank you for the Sunday in-depth interview and brief history lesson on our zoo, which has been a regional treasure [“Waco’s fractured zoo vision”].

Will we have a “part 2” that digs a bit deeper? As a newcomer to the area, my quick research seems to show we have one city manager and four deputy or assistant city managers, all of whom seem to have taken leadership roles around the time the wheels seem to have come off behind the scenes at Cameron Park Zoo, and around the time the city seems to have completely dropped the ball on the construction of bond improvements. Smooth running for 25 years, chaos the last two or three.

Has the city council asked any questions (since it picks the city manager) regarding why this well-oiled machine abruptly stopped working smoothly under current city management, and why (beyond the now convenient COVID-19 excuse) these critical projects that city management control were not timely started and have not been completed?

Did current city management drop other balls we don’t know about, and does council know (or care) how we got here?

Brad Beers, Axtell

Values lacking

This nation was founded on core principles which, for the most part, came from Judeo-Christian teachings. Our Founding Fathers were knowledgeable of, and followers of, these values and were dedicated to establishing a government of the people, by the people and for the people, based on these values, and all men are created equal and should be so treated.

Today many of our political leaders are either ignorant of these values or do not support them, or desire to transform our nation into one based on other principles.

A major teaching of these Judeo-Christian values is: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

As we examine the current actions of our leaders, which ones follow this teaching? Are their statements and actions self-serving, or other-serving?

Will this nation long endure if our leaders continue to govern, both through laws passed and legal actions, by other values?

Don Hardcastle, Waco

Bicycle fees

Since we now seem to be in constant bike lane building mode, how about cyclists pay their fair share and obey all the laws?

Cars have to pay a vehicle registration fee annually. So should bikes that use the roads. They need to obey all laws, like stopping at all red lights. I have seen some blow through red lights — no traffic coming, but still dangerous.

This should also extend to all scooters, electric bikes, etc. It is just a matter of time before we see many of them on our streets like in other cities. Our fair city loves imposing new fees on its citizens, so I am sure they will jump on this.

Karl Lauritzen Jr., Waco

Fleeing teachers

The teachers are fleeing

From across this state.

The classrooms — they’re leaving.

Is this some mistake?

Is it the low pay,

Or the administrative load?

These issues need to be addressed

Or more will go down the road.

But, you may ask,

What does a teacher make?

Well, not enough money —

A fact, for heaven’s sake!

Because this career is honorable.

I’ll tell you what it takes

Many dedicated and well-paid teachers.

What a difference they do make!

Ben Hagins, Woodway