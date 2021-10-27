LETTERS: Lula Jane's, birth control and an honest Waco shop

About birth control

On Oct. 14, Linda Eaton wrote a letter full of common misconceptions about birth control and sex education. Birth control fails. We are complex, biological, chemical beings — our bodies change as does our receptivity to birth control. Birth control is not one-size-fits-all. Pills or IUD? Implant or diaphragm? And condoms? They break; did you know they have expiration dates? The staff at Planned Parenthood can help women decide which method works best for them (yes, they are still open). They can also help with the financial costs of getting birth control. LARCs (long-acting reversible contraceptives) are expensive but more effective than cheaper options. Being forced to have a child because your birth control fails isn’t a “bad choice.” And of course, men rape women — not a choice there at all.