LETTERS: Lula Jane's, birth control and an honest Waco shop

About birth control
On Oct. 14, Linda Eaton wrote a letter full of common misconceptions about birth control and sex education. Birth control fails. We are complex, biological, chemical beings — our bodies change as does our receptivity to birth control. Birth control is not one-size-fits-all. Pills or IUD? Implant or diaphragm? And condoms? They break; did you know they have expiration dates? The staff at Planned Parenthood can help women decide which method works best for them (yes, they are still open). They can also help with the financial costs of getting birth control. LARCs (long-acting reversible contraceptives) are expensive but more effective than cheaper options. Being forced to have a child because your birth control fails isn’t a “bad choice.” And of course, men rape women — not a choice there at all.
Eaton also assumes that sex education is easy to get. I would remind her that we had a nationally acclaimed, age-appropriate and medically accurate program called Nobody’s Fool provided by Planned Parenthood to our community for over 20 years. The curriculum was available to parents before the classes and was a valuable resource for both parents and teachers. The Waco pro-life group protested every year at the event. Each year they became more and more aggressive and threatening as they accosted children and their parents as they entered the workshop. In the end it became too dangerous to keep the event public. Planned Parenthood still offers the education to groups, as requested.
Cheryl Foster, Waco
Joyful times
I have so enjoyed working in East Waco for the past 23 years — founding Rapoport Academy in 1998 and working there through 2011, then opening Lula Jane’s as a gathering point for visiting and enjoying good food in East Waco. I have worked about 70 hours per week for those 23 years — and without taking a salary, as I firmly believe in giving back to the Waco community that has been so supportive of us over the years.
I am now working more than 13 hours a day seven days a week with a staff of five instead of a staff of 12. Our business is great, but staffing is difficult.
We are all exhausted and cannot continue without compromising our health. We will close Lula Jane’s permanently at Thanksgiving.
We have done our best — and for those whom we have met at the bakery, each person has value — and we hope to have added joy to their days.
Thank you to all who have supported and believed in us. It is time to rest and enjoy another side of life.
And yes, I will be working on a cookbook to share the great recipes!
Nancy Grayson, Waco
Happy returns
There is good in this world. You would never think so reading the papers, watching the news and social media.
I went into Another Season consignment shop on Lake Air Drive on Sept. 30 to leave a jacket to sell. The lady looked at my account there and said, “Wait, we have something for you.” It seems I had not been in the store since March, but I had brought in some clothes to sell at that time that belonged to me and my husband. I had inadvertently brought in some men’s belts, one of which was a money belt for traveling. The lady handed me a baggie with five one hundred dollar bills in it.
Another Season is an honest and compassionate store. There is good in this world.
Mary Edwards, Woodway