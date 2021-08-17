LETTERS: Readers debate defiance, and the dangers that come with it

Follow the law

Over the past few days I have seen both letters to the editor and opinion pieces advocating that school boards ignore Gov Abbott’s executive order GA-38 prohibiting the mandating of masks. In Sunday’s paper, Brandon Moore ends his letter with “History will show you to be correct if you require masks.”

My issue is not with Moore’s apparent sincere belief nor is it an issue with the mask mandate or any COVID-19 related mandates per se. Rather, I am concerned with a more important issue that such advocacy outwardly suggests it is OK to ignore executive orders or laws with which you do not agree. Over my lifetime I could cite numerous orders, laws or ordinances that I did not like but I always recognized the way to deal with those is to advocate for the reversal or changing of the law, not direct disobedience that threatens civil order. Suggesting that a large number of people ignore a lawful order seems to be bordering on lawlessness at best and anarchy at worst.