LETTERS: Readers debate defiance, and the dangers that come with it

Legal cop-out
Yesterday I received a disconcerting response from Waco ISD’s chief of staff on behalf of the superintendent. In his reply to my appeal for a mask requirement, he noted legal disputes would create unwarranted educational distractions. Seriously? Legal matters will be the least of our “distractions” when teachers and students are infected, or worse yet don’t recover.
The most vulnerable are at risk and you have an opportunity now to do more. I implore you to do the right thing and require masks. Consider the following factors:
There are few ICU beds available in our county right now.
Members of our WISD community have been in ICU and/or have died from COVID-19.
Few children in our district are vaccinated; moreover, we have medically vulnerable students and staff.
Don’t be fooled by our current leadership. The state will relent when more courageous districts defy this order, a judge rules it unconstitutional or we, unfortunately, return to last year’s reality.
Masks work. We know how to do it. You showed us the way.
Lastly, WISD is very good at enforcing controversial dress codes (e.g. no hoodies). Just add the mask to our dress code and subversively bypass this order.
In a state that consistently neglects our children’s education and health needs, let’s join Dallas, San Antonio and Houston in proclaiming that our school district cares and doesn’t wait to do the right thing.
Kudos to Trustee Jeremy Davis for being the lone voice in support of a mask requirement. Thank you for your courage to stand up against the state on behalf of our children and community.
Joel H. Scott, Waco
Follow the law
Over the past few days I have seen both letters to the editor and opinion pieces advocating that school boards ignore Gov Abbott’s executive order GA-38 prohibiting the mandating of masks. In Sunday’s paper, Brandon Moore ends his letter with “History will show you to be correct if you require masks.”
My issue is not with Moore’s apparent sincere belief nor is it an issue with the mask mandate or any COVID-19 related mandates per se. Rather, I am concerned with a more important issue that such advocacy outwardly suggests it is OK to ignore executive orders or laws with which you do not agree. Over my lifetime I could cite numerous orders, laws or ordinances that I did not like but I always recognized the way to deal with those is to advocate for the reversal or changing of the law, not direct disobedience that threatens civil order. Suggesting that a large number of people ignore a lawful order seems to be bordering on lawlessness at best and anarchy at worst.
Hopefully, school boards will set the right example by doing what the law or order requires while teaching students how to “petition the government for a redress of grievances.” Write your elected officials and argue for a change but don’t defy the lawful power of government by outwardly breaking the law and encouraging others to do the same.
Ed Brown, Waco
Typhoid terrific
Lynn Tatum’s column in Sunday’s Trib was amazing. The juxtaposition of Typhoid Mary and our current state was simply genius. One can only hope that letter writer Ivan Pruett in Hewitt took the time to read it too.
Cal Slonaker, Waco