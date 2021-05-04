LETTERS: They knew slavery was wrong as they practiced it

Quick to forgive

Of course these men whom they so highly praise as having done amazing things, well, would have done amazing things. It’s easy to accumulate wealth and resources when you don’t pay for the labor to build it. The real heroes are the ones who kept these institutions going, who made changes here and there that allowed these institutions to prosper and grow inclusively over the years. Slavery is such an abstract idea to many of us, hard to comprehend even when you think you can. To wake up day in and day out a slave, to be used as another sees fit, to be ripped from your family, to be seen as a thing rather than a human. How nice it must be that we can easily forgive men who did such things, celebrate them in fact, and completely ignore the memory of those who never had the chance to live a full life under these men. Slavery was just as horrid then as it is now, and we know there were people who opposed it even then. So “forgiveness” due to the era is inexcusable. They knew what they were doing, but it was profitable for them. The American way!