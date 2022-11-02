LETTERS: Use your vote wisely Nov. 8; commissioner endorsement

Vote wisely

It is almost time to get the final voting in. It is important to remember that many wealthy people are not paying taxes at all while the rest of us are. This needs to change. I doubt that the 15% tax that President Biden has proposed for them would hurt them a bit. Also, don’t tell me that you don’t want to give money to people who will not work, or better still cannot find a job that pays enough to support their families. I have seen firsthand people that try hard but due to bad choices did not get the education needed to have well-paying job.

Other people have medical or mental problems. With this change that President Biden has proposed, people who make less than $400,000 a year would not be affected, thus many programs can be paid for with the 15% tax money. If you have not voted, please be sure to vote for someone who can help the people who are suffering from inflation.

Compassion is so important with abortion laws, and women have a right to decide what happens to their bodies. I’m proud of what Biden has proposed for infrastructure, as we need new bridges, highways, roads, etc. I do not exactly agree with paying off student loans, but then again I want educated people able to support themselves, and perhaps this small amount will be paid for by 15% tax on wealthy. If you are like us, we do not make $400,000, so most anything President Biden proposed will help our world.

I realize we would have more money in the treasury if we did not help financially with the Ukraine war, but would you rather be fighting the Russians to keep your country? Inflation will be fixed soon as it has been in the past. President Biden is working hard to get a good outcome.

Think hard. Use your vote wisely.

Mary Luedeker, Woodway

For Wilson

The steering committee of Citizens for Prolife Action has completed an interview with Republican nominee, Donis “D.L.” Wilson for McLennan County commissioner, precinct 2, and voted unanimously to endorse him. His background in law enforcement (more than 30 years), commitment to improving rural areas of our county and his forthright stand for traditional moral values have convinced us that he deserves our total support.

When asked by a local pastor why he emphasizes moral issues in his campaign, Wilson answered, “Because I’m a Christian, not a politician.”

On his Facebook page, Wilson boldly states that he votes “biblically.” He is resolute in his opposition to abortion on demand, and has signed the “Pro-Life Pledge.”

Regarding the possibility of someone proposing a county ordinance to “deemphasize or deprioritize” enforcement the new state law banning abortion, Wilson quickly replied, “I oppose that — I would not even let it come to the table.”

Wilson strongly opposes the critical race theory ideology of assigning individual blame for past group actions.

Patricia Miller, his opponent, supports “a woman’s right to choose” in regard to abortion. Miller told a local pastor, who advises our committee, that the abortion decision should be “between the woman, her doctor and her God.”

For all these reasons, we are recommending a vote for Donis “D.L.” Wilson, on Nov. 8.

Leon Leftwich, Waco