LETTERS: Waco voters should determine city's business

I had the sad opportunity to read the opinion piece by Blake Burleson [Aug. 7]. Sad, you say? I agree with Burleson but must point out two statements made in the piece that I take issue with.

The first is his statement: "On Tuesday hundreds of Waco residents showed up ... " I know for a fact that many (perhaps most) of those who came to the Aug. 2 Waco City Council meeting (specifically members of churches in McLennan County that are not in Waco) are not, in fact, Waco residents. I even had one local politician state that "they" have an interest in Waco affairs even if they do not pay taxes nor vote on a councilperson, and that they should be allowed to speak.

As a former councilperson, I remember a hundred or so meetings where visitors were asked their full name and address before speaking. That would have cleared up any misrepresentation that occurred last Tuesday. I believe when asking the city to do something, you should have skin in the game. I have never gone to Robinson, Woodway or Hewitt council meetings to tell them what they should do in their cities.

The other factual error is the assumption that if and when Waco stops enforcing the new laws concerning abortion, we will be walking into new territory. One of the local state representatives implied that we are a country of laws and that are all enforced. Au contraire — I live in Waco and have for 40-plus years. He has not, and I will tell you that I have seen wealthy Wacoans watering their lawns in the last two weeks during the day and on the wrong day with no consequences. I have seen piles of furniture where slumlords dump renter families' belongings to sit on curbsides and no tickets occur. The city has chosen not to fine buildings that should be fined because of the paper hassle involved. All the Grace Act is asking is to treat this law like other fineable offenses — ignore unless it is flouted.

Rick Allen, Waco

All across Texas and the country, kids are headed back to school. Unfortunately, many kids are struggling with hunger as they reenter the classroom, making it harder to start the school year ready to learn.

School meal programs play a crucial role in ensuring kids get three meals a day and have the nutrition they need to thrive in and out of the classroom.

This school year there’s a big difference: school meals won’t be free for all students. This fall, parents and caregivers may need to submit an application to determine if their kids are eligible for free or reduced price meals.

If you’re finding it harder to cover all your expenses, you’re not alone. With inflation at a 40-year high, many families are finding it harder to buy food and pay the bills. School meals are healthy, convenient and can help make ends meet.

Beyond ensuring your kids get school meals, the forms may qualify your family for additional benefits like discounted exam fees and college applications, extracurriculars, scholarship opportunities and even home Wi-Fi. They can also help your child’s school secure additional classroom resources that will support all students’ education.

So as you’re checking things off your back-to-school to-do list, be sure you go to your school district’s website to fill out the school meal application or get a paper form from your school. After all, nutritious school meals are as important to students’ learning as notebooks and pencils.

Mia Medina, Pflugerville