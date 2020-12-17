LETTERS: We need to reorient our thinking on marijuana

Rethink marijuana
Recently the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs voted to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug — removing it from Schedule IV, where it was listed alongside dangerous and highly addictive opioids. It’s a historic and long overdue move and an important step in destigmatizing a drug that has proven to be more helpful than harmful for medical purposes.
Medical marijuana can be life-changing. Patients with debilitating conditions and chronic pain have found relief and normalcy after being prescribed medicinal cannabis by their doctors. It has also shown to be an excellent alternative to opioids. In a region with staggering opioid abuse numbers, this cannot be overlooked. The counties surrounding Waco have some of the highest opioid prescribing rates in the state, with McLennan County averaging an alarming 63.2 opioid prescriptions per 100 people. Marijuana is a well-tolerated and safer option in many cases, and a tool that Texas should allow our trusted doctors to use as they see fit.
The Texas Legislature has shown great understanding and compassion for this issue so far, but there is more work to be done. As the U.N. has demonstrated, we need to reorient our thinking on marijuana, and we should not allow it to be a casualty of the “War on Drugs.”
Morris Denton, Manchaca
A new infamy
Every day brings more cases of COVID-19. We are approaching 16 million cases across the United States. We are seeing more than 150,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily. We are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations than ever, and we are now seeing more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths on a daily basis.
We are witnessing more daily deaths than those lost on 9/11. We are witnessing more daily deaths than the attack on Pearl Harbor. President Roosevelt said the Pearl Harbor attack was “a day which will live in infamy.” Our current president has held rally after rally that have turned out to be virus spreaders. Three thousand deaths a day and he continues to hold holiday events in the White House without any efforts to maintain any safety precautions. He displays no sympathy and no empathy for the loss of husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, grandparents and children. He cares nothing for the human costs. He cares only about himself and spreading lies and misinformation along with the virus to grift his acolytes into sending him money.
Where is our moral and social contract with each other? The future will bring us another version of FDR’s famous words when we will read: “Donald Trump, a name which will live in infamy.”
Raymond Arsenault, Belton
Relief, now
Enough! There are tens of thousands of Americans laid off, no income, no food, losing homes and rentals, sleeping in their car, etc. We all should write as many congressmen and senators and tell them they cannot leave Washington, D.C. to return home until a relief bill is done. Any politician that disobeys this can be assured they will not be elected again for any position.
Jim Denton, Gatesville
