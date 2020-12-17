LETTERS: We need to reorient our thinking on marijuana

A new infamy

Every day brings more cases of COVID-19. We are approaching 16 million cases across the United States. We are seeing more than 150,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily. We are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations than ever, and we are now seeing more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths on a daily basis.

We are witnessing more daily deaths than those lost on 9/11. We are witnessing more daily deaths than the attack on Pearl Harbor. President Roosevelt said the Pearl Harbor attack was “a day which will live in infamy.” Our current president has held rally after rally that have turned out to be virus spreaders. Three thousand deaths a day and he continues to hold holiday events in the White House without any efforts to maintain any safety precautions. He displays no sympathy and no empathy for the loss of husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, grandparents and children. He cares nothing for the human costs. He cares only about himself and spreading lies and misinformation along with the virus to grift his acolytes into sending him money.