Linda Livingstone: Baylor University’s accelerating growth

We are, in short, accelerating into an incredibly promising future. It’s an exciting moment for Baylor — and for our hometown in Central Texas.

One of the central components of the next phase of Illuminate, which we envision completing by 2027, is the hiring of 100 additional faculty members, at a rate of about 20 each year, as well as providing the financial resources to start up the research labs and secure the equipment necessary for their success.

Such an influx of talented, Christian scholars and teachers will have a transformational impact on Baylor’s educational environment and will immediately advance our efforts to reach the status of “R1,” or “very high research activity,” by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Such “tier-one” universities aspire to higher levels of excellence in undergraduate and graduate student engagement and education through both in-classroom instruction and research experiences, as well as in the arts, athletics and more.

The addition of 100 new faculty positions on our campus will also benefit Waco and the surrounding area. Our faculty members are the face of the university, both to our students and out in the communities in which they live and serve in a number of leadership and service roles with nonprofit groups, schools and churches.