Linda Livingstone: Baylor's values consistent in shifting winds of change

During this season of political tension and heightened emotions — created by the convergence of a presidential election, efforts to address racial justice and the many challenges of a pandemic — we have become more vulnerable to fear and anger. We are on heightened alert against anything that seems threatening, and we are prone to react without compassion and in sometimes regrettable ways.

Similar conditions characterized the world in which Jesus and his disciples lived. Amid the tension of being ruled by occupying Romans and deeply felt religious expectations concerning the coming of the Messiah, Jesus sought to bring healing to a conflict-filled world. Indeed, when questioned by the Pharisees concerning the greatest commandment in the law, Jesus replied, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it, You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:37-39).