Linda Livingstone: Marking 5 years in Waco, my hometown

Baylor University’s success in continuing to attract outstanding students from around the world and earning Research 1 designation by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education would not have been achievable without the strength of the Waco community alongside it. Ever since Baylor relocated from its original campus in Independence to Waco in 1886, the university has been lifted up by the contributions of generations of Wacoans in areas ranging from the development of the university’s growing campus to strategic planning surrounding the university’s future.

Like Baylor, I have found Waco to be an invaluable source of support and a place of personal growth. Five years ago this week, I was honored to become president of Baylor University. It marked a homecoming for our family, as I had previously spent 11 years in Baylor’s Hankamer School of Business at the beginning of my academic career. As soon as the news broke that I had been chosen to lead the university as president, many Wacoans and old friends reached out to welcome Brad, Shelby and me back to this wonderful city.

When I reflect on my life at Baylor and in Waco, what first comes to mind are the important relationships I’ve formed with local leaders and so many members of the Waco community. I think of the faces I see on Sunday mornings at Calvary Baptist Church, our family’s church home. I remember the conversations I’ve had with fans at Baylor sporting events and my fellow participants in the annual gatherings, parades and community events such as the wreath-laying ceremony at Waco’s MLK Jr. Park to celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Fourth on the Brazos where we honor our nation’s birthday.

Baylor and Waco remain steadfast partners. The most recent product of this mutually beneficial relationship is the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion, a multipurpose facility for which the site is being prepared along the Brazos River. The construction of this new Waco landmark is part of the city’s vision for transformational development along the river on University Parks Drive from I-35 to Franklin Avenue. And we are excited about the prospect for future economic development activity in Waco as Baylor matures and expands as a Christian R1 university.

Together, members of the Baylor and Greater Waco family are building upon what is best about this city while welcoming families and businesses to join our community.

We all know the saying, “Home is where the heart is.” For Baylor, home means the hundreds of students who come from Waco and the surrounding region each year to study at Baylor. Home means the many Waco churches and schools in which the families of our faculty and staff have found places to thrive, grow in Christ and serve.

Many of our graduates choose to stay in Waco after earning their degrees to pursue their professional ambitions and start families. They are the embodiment of the Baylor-Waco relationship, working daily to create a brighter future. I am so proud to call Waco home, and I look forward to deepening my ties to this dynamic, growing city in the years to come.

Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., is the president of Baylor University.