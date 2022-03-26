Linda Livingstone: Revival through prayer at FM72

Baylor University’s campus is a busy place during the spring semester, buzzing with students and visitors who come together for a variety of reasons. Sometimes the occasion is a lecture, a social gathering, or a musical or theatrical performance. Sometimes the reason people gather here is an athletics event.

This Sunday, the reason will be the most important one of all — Jesus Christ.

The goal behind FM72, which runs from Sunday through Wednesday, is to stir a passion for Jesus in the Baylor family and throughout our hometown of Waco, bringing revival and renewal.

Organized by Baylor students inspired by the power of prayer and supported by local church congregations, FM72 will enable college students and others in our community to join in Jesus’ name for 72 hours of prayer on Fountain Mall, located in the heart of our campus. In addition, each night will feature a gathering at 8 p.m. at McLane Stadium to worship, pray and hear from God’s word.

I am overjoyed to see our students boldly stepping out to encourage this generation of men and women to know the transformative power of the gospel.

In addition, I am proud to note that FM72 is an initiative with a deep history on and beyond our campus — one that reflects Baylor’s mission in Christian higher education and our roots in Baptist evangelism. In the spring of 1945, Baylor students gathered to pray for revival for 90 straight days. That effort proved to be the origin of a revival movement that spread throughout Texas, the South and around the world, launching a dynamic generation of professionals, pastors and missionaries.

In the spring of 2019, inspired by their predecessors, Baylor students organized the first FM72, a gathering of thousands on Fountain Mall for 72 hours to pray and join in worship. Many expressed a profound sense of God’s presence, and we heard story after story — in the months and now years that followed — of lives that were changed during those hours of prayer.

Today people from many different organizations and church affiliations have come together once again, this time reviving the motto of the 1945 generation — “I’d rather have Jesus” — to emphasize the need for our lives to be centered on Christ.

Baylor’s aspiration of being the preeminent Christian research university is grounded in the belief that serving in such a capacity allows us to have a greater impact on the world for Christ. At the end of the day, what matters most to the Baylor Family is not academic accolades but our success in preparing students to lead and serve communities in need, sharing the gospel and glorifying God.

During this upcoming week, I invite you to come to our campus to join with our students in prayer and worship to renew a focus on what is most important — our shared faith in Jesus Christ.

Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., is the president of Baylor University.