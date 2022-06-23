Lisa Gable: The déjà vu of ‘Top Gun' diplomacy

The release of “Top Gun: Maverick” made me nostalgic for the Ronald Reagan era, a period of industrial and military strength that led to the rise of Silicon Valley and U.S. dominance in high-tech manufacturing. Perhaps it’s déjà vu.

When the original “Top Gun” was released, just as today, America and its allies faced daunting geopolitical and domestic threats. It may again be within our capacity to use technology to defend and empower democracies to reverse course. It requires us to unleash the spirit of innovation and the dedication of our military and foreign policy specialists in a coordinated response.

Here’s the duality: There are corporate and bipartisan efforts underway that can enable us to regain equilibrium. A combination of diplomatic and strategic actions will demonstrate that America is ready to reassert its position as leader of the free world in partnership with our friends.

Despite ever-present concerns, I am reminded that by recovering American courage and conviction, we can mastermind a turnaround once again. Here are the steps I see as our four-throttle solution.

CEO and investor engagement: Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent visit to Ukraine for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a smart business and political move which other CEOs should emulate. Palantir’s public statement noted, “With geopolitical tensions rising all over the world, enhancing security and protecting democratic institutions has never been more important.”

Global energy and food shortages provide a chance — should they seize it — for American CEOs to provide public assurances of support for Ukraine and all those affected by the Russian invasion. The message should include declarations to stand by those who need our products to feed their citizens and maintain businesses.

A holistic industry sector approach to investment management also speaks volumes. For example, hundreds of biopharmaceutical CEOs and investors launched a petition to cease industry investment in Russia at the onset of the Ukraine-Russian war. Then they joined to set up a multimillion-dollar fund that provides medical aid to Ukraine.

Tech diplomacy: Creating a critical technologies target list and a coordinated response to active measures sponsored by Russia and China provide a systematic path to protecting our commercial and military infrastructure. Tech diplomacy is an evolving field, and groups such as the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue have elevated the need and serve as catalysts for building partnerships and alliances to bridge “the experience gaps between innovators and policymakers while ensuring that U.S. and like-minded nations understand the critical emerging technologies and make informed laws and policy decisions.”

Academic partnerships: Business schools ensure next-generation policy leaders learn the basics to support foreign policy goals. The SMU Cox School of Business Center for Commercial and Corporate Diplomacy brings together foreign policy experts to help them better understand how to help U.S. businesses compete overseas and leverage our technology to achieve policy objectives. The USC Marshall World Bachelor in Business program explores the role of business in public-private partnerships and diplomacy, providing undergraduates with an understanding of an integrated response.

At campuses across the United States, the Athenai Institute, a nonpartisan student-led movement, has worked with state governments to remove Chinese influence on American campuses. They call for disinvesting institutional dollars that indirectly support human rights atrocities against Uyghurs and intimidation of Chinese students and their families.

Strategic American investment: As the Chinese invest in strategic technologies and expand their global presence, so must we. Regaining dominance in the semiconductor market becomes “job one” again as CEOs increasingly raise attention to manufacturing shortages and dangers to our supply chain. Expanding — not decreasing — U.S. Navy ships would increase security and provide assurances to Asian economic allies in the face of growing Chinese naval power.

When things are tough, we crave heroes — whether in the form of a Hollywood fighter pilot, or the unwavering resolve of Zelenskyy or Reagan. If one movie can reignite that inner spark, then grab another bucket of popcorn and settle in for the next showing.

Lisa Gable is a former CEO, U.S. ambassador, United Nations delegate and author of “Turnaround — How to Change Course When Things Are Going South.” She wrote this for InsideSources.com.