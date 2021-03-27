Llewellyn King: G.K. Chesterton on when a donkey had a divine assignment

Chesterton was as prolific as he was enormous, weighing maybe 300 pounds and standing over 6 feet. He wrote 80 books, hundreds of poems and short stories, and over 4,000 newspaper columns and essays. He was notorious for his untidy dress (being compared to an unmade bed by a friend), missing trains, and not knowing where he had gotten off.

In the years immediately before his death in 1936, he became a huge BBC Radio personality because of his ability to ad-lib during broadcasts of essays, giving these a human, unrehearsed quality. He was also a wit and was friendly with the wits of his time, including Oscar Wilde and Bernard Shaw. He said to the physically trim Shaw once that he looked as though the country was suffering from famine and to which Shaw replied, “You look as though you caused it.”

The gospels have it that Jesus rode into Jerusalem the Sunday before Easter on an ass and throngs of the faithful laid down palm branches in their path.

Courtesy of the Poetry Foundation, here is Chesterton’s poem, first published in 1927, to the beast of burden, and its divine assignment:

The Donkey

When fishes flew and forests walked

And figs grew upon thorn,