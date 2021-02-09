Llewellyn King: Social media and the mob factor

Social media has an unimagined, unequaled, uncontrollable and unpredictable ability to mobilize groups of people for antisocial action — to take a sliver of society and turn it into a mob.

Last month this new force in society was on display: from mobilizing anti-vaxxers in Los Angeles to the U.S. Capitol riot, resulting in five deaths, to the run-up of a weak stock, GameStop, by 1,800 percent.

These events, coupled with some strains of political thought being restricted on Facebook and Twitter, along with the outright banning of tweets from Donald Trump when he was still in office, have some in Congress convinced something should be done — often the precursor to ill-conceived legislation.

Conservatives want the protections granted by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides Google, Facebook, and others a legal liability shield from third-party content posted on their platforms, to be reformed. They believe they are disadvantaged by the liberal-leaning networks.

The hot issue of the moment in Congress is the price run-up of GameStop and other companies’ stocks. The primary platform most fingered so far is Reddit, but the active enabler was the app Robinhood, which allows individuals (mostly day traders) to trade stocks without commissions and in small amounts.