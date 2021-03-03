Llewellyn King: The Texas energy mess needs a czar to take charge

At a Feb. 26 press briefing I organized and hosted in collaboration with the United States Energy Association, Wood said, “I take ownership for what I set up.” He was the architect of the Texas market.

Wood, who is now CEO of Hunt Energy Network, also said he was frustrated that he wasn’t in a position to do anything in the continuing crisis.

A crisis czar would do much to make Texans feel there is hope, someone who understands and cares as they face financial ruin, along with many of their electric suppliers, and someone who knows the unique Texas electricity market.

At the press briefing, Wood said the first thing is to find out “where did the money go?” Two questions that need answering are whether there was financial manipulation and whether, when fuel and electricity prices were rushing up, gas traders held supplies off the market, something that happened in California in 2001.

To be effective, the Texas czar would have to have subpoena power and be able to hire investigators. He could investigate whether a small number of companies legitimately earned their huge profits and whether some of that money could be clawed back. He would have to have the courage to annoy vested oil and gas interests in the state.