Luke Metzger: Texas state parks are bursting at the seams: It’s time for a big expansion

A century ago, at the end of a day of travel, Texans would just find a spot along the road and set up camp. This tradition worked just fine until the advent of the automobile led more and more Texans to motor around, crowding up and dirtying roadsides.

In 1923, then-Gov. Pat Neff, a Baylor University graduate buried in Waco, convinced the Legislature to establish the State Parks Board, seeking to build formal parks and campgrounds where he hoped Texans “might go and forget the anxiety and strife and vexation of life’s daily grind.” Presciently, Gov. Neff also noted that Texas’ “primeval and picturesque places of native charm and characteristic beauty are rapidly disappearing” and needed to be preserved.

Almost 100 years later, Texas now boasts an incredible system of state parks that preserve some of our state’s most beautiful places. Every year, millions of Texans visit our parks to get away from it all by camping, hiking, fishing, hunting and spending time with their families and friends in the great outdoors. Our state parks, from Mother Neff State Park near Moody to Big Bend Ranch, also protect critical wildlife habitat and drinking water sources and boost a thriving outdoor recreation industry.

Unfortunately, as the state rapidly grows, our parks system is bursting at the seams and struggling to meet public demand for recreational opportunities. A new report by Environment Texas Research and Policy Center that I helped write finds that Texas ranks just 35th in the nation for state park acreage per capita, with 54 percent fewer parks than similarly sized Florida. Insufficient parkland means our parks too often reach capacity and have to turn people away. Booking a campsite can require months of advance planning.

And the trends Gov. Neff observed in the 1920s have only grown. Texas’ rapid population growth and development has transformed Texas’ iconic and cherished rural character. Between 1997 and 2017, more than 2.2 million acres of farms, ranches and forests were converted to subdivisions, strip malls and highways. Development is even encroaching on our state parks. A trail at McKinney Falls State Park in Austin is being abandoned because the views now are not of spacious skies and amber waves of grain, but a sea of buildings.

This transformation has taken its toll not just on our vistas but also on the critters we share our state with. Highway construction has fragmented habitats, killing animals as they migrate, mate and search for food. Green space destruction limits where animals can range and increases competition for critical habitat, driving down population sizes and endangering the future of our animals. Extinction threatens 221 species here in Texas, including the horned lizard and the golden-cheeked warbler, in large part due to habitat loss. Texans love our state parks. After pandemic restrictions were lifted, we yearned to be outside and went to our state parks in record numbers. And when Proposition 5, a constitutional amendment to boost funding for state parks, went to the ballot in 2019, we overwhelmingly voted yes.

Prior to Prop 5, the long underfunded Texas Parks and Wildlife Department routinely had to lay off staff and even consider closing state parks in lean budget years. Now stable funding means they can provide consistent services, start to catch up on a backlog of needed repairs to park bathrooms, wastewater facilities, and other park infrastructure, and even have modest funding available for land acquisition.

Last year, for the first time in recent memory, the Legislature appropriated $7 million for land acquisition in its two-year budget, and booming sales taxes allowed TPWD to direct an additional $5.9 million this year to acquire parkland.

And the upcoming opening of the 4,800-acre Palo Pinto Mountains State Park — the first new state park in a decade — will help alleviate some of the strain. But according to a 2001 Texas Tech University study, Texas needs to add more than 1 million acres of state parkland by 2030 in order to ensure that we can preserve our state’s special places for future generations to enjoy, and to protect critical wildlife habitat. That’s going to require a significant investment from the state.

The good news is the state is doing very well financially, and when the Legislature meets again next year, decision-makers will decide how to spend a $27 billion surplus. A poll by Texas 2036 in August of 2021 found 68% of Texans (including 61% of Republicans, 75% of Democrats and 69% of independents) support investing $1 billion to build new state parks and improve existing parks.

One hundred years after our state park system was established, we must increase our investment for the next century, to make sure our grandkids and great-grandkids have abundant and magnificent places to rest, play and experience our state’s magnificent natural beauty — before they’re lost forever.