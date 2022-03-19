Luke Winslow: Oligarchy hardly foreign to America

Online searches for “oligarchy” have increased exponentially in the last month, according to Google Trends. With good reason. The phrase “Russian oligarchs” is now a handy conversational shortcut for explaining Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. But as our Google searches betray, oligarchy remains poorly understood and imprecisely defined.

On an episode of Netflix’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” comedian Jerry Seinfeld admitted he had no idea what oligarchy meant: “To me it sounds like a butter,” he said. Imitating the formal voice of a TV pitchman, “Try oligarchy on your toast. It has less saturated fat.”

Seinfeld isn’t alone. In public conversations oligarchy is applied smoothly to wealthy Russians with names like Roman Abramovich, Boris Berezovsky, Alexander Smolensky and more recently Andrey Muraviev but less so to Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Charles Koch. Donald Trump is a “billionaire.” Viktor Vekselberg is an “oligarch.” What’s the difference? Understanding Putin’s Russia, along with the troubling parts of our own economic and political system, can be aided by exploring oligarchy — in Russia and beyond.

The etymology of oligarchy comes from the Greek meaning “rule of the few.” But left unexplained is how oligarchy differs from other political systems that also concentrate rule of the few, such as plutocracy, autocracy and monarchy.

Allow me to highlight four distinguishing features of oligarchy.

First, oligarchy implies exclusivity. It assumes not everyone is qualified to deliberate, participate and legislate. As a result, oligarchy describes a specific approach to governance oriented toward defending the political and economic power of the wealthy by acquiring the consent of everyone else.

Second, understanding oligarchy today requires drawing a distinction between wealth and income. Income explains the ability to purchase day-to-day necessities, like the cost of jet fuel or crown molding in a London apartment. By contrast, wealth is more readily deployed for political influence. Paraphrasing American writer F. Scott Fitzgerald, oligarchs are different than you and me, but not just because they have more money. What matters is the political influence such wealth leverages.

Many Russians have a lot of income, for example. They are not all oligarchs. Oligarchs are different because they use that money to bridge the economic-political chasm in a way the rest of us cannot. And not all oligarchs are high-income. For example, Amazon paid Jeff Bezos a base salary of $81,840 in 2019 and 2020. But that income does not inform his political influence. Or consider Donald Trump, who boasted during his 2016 presidential campaign that his wealth ensured politicians always called him back. “That’s why I give,” he said. Yet he went bankrupt six times. And according to a New York Times investigation, between 1985 and 1995 Trump lost $1.17 billion. Tax records also show Trump lost more money than almost any other American during these years — double the nearest taxpayer. Almost every American had more income than Trump during these years.

Did that financial loss quell Trump’s political influence? He still got Bill and Hillary Clinton to sit in the front row at his third wedding. The Clintons didn’t attend my wedding, even though I lost a lot less money.

Third, oligarchy today is understated and subtle, especially when compared to tyrannical dictators and kleptocratic feudal lords of the past. Oligarchy functions by enticing rather than commanding citizens. Oligarchy maintains what seems like an absence from political authority — an absence highlighting oligarchy’s subtle advantages. Oligarchs can use what looks like the absence of authority to cover indirect political actions. Oligarchs cannot be voted out of office.

There are exceptions. Vladimir Putin has crossed the chasm between economic and political power. But the U.S. Congress is also the wealthiest in American history, and the political-economic chasm has been crossed by ultra-rich individuals such as Nelson Rockefeller, Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump. But the rationale for their formal position of power only illustrates the subtle exercise of oligarchic power. Putin and Trump may be very rich, but they do not justify their positions of power based on their own self-interest. They lead as an act of public service.

Fourth, oligarchs fear no legal reckoning because oligarchy is not illegal. Street criminals fear the police and kleptocrats fear the International Criminal Court. Oligarchs can rest easy because they are legally protected. In the United States, oligarchs recruit and fund political candidates, influence the media, and punish states and local governments considering stronger regulation by threatening to relocate operations and jobs. The rent-seeking efforts of the oligarchic are also built atop a firm foundation of campaign contributions and political lobbying. And lobbying and campaign contributions are legal. The First Amendment guarantees the right “to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” But lobbying and campaign contributions also reflect how the government advances the discrete interests of the ultra-rich by helping to siphon resources away from productive economic investments for the many to zero-sum political victories benefiting a tiny slice of wealthy Americans. Uber drivers cannot afford lobbying services. Koch Industries can.

And here’s where the relationship between Russian oligarchy and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine points to valuable lessons for us all. In 1990, Russia had one of the lowest observable levels of income inequality, and there were no Russian billionaires. By 2000, Russia was one of the most inegalitarian countries in the world, and today, Russia is more unequal than during the reign of the tsars. Russia claims the world’s highest ratio of billionaires relative to the size of the economy. Moscow has more billionaires than New York and nearly twice as many as London.

This new collection of Russian billionaires demonstrated no particular competence; their newfound wealth cannot be explained by inventing an innovative fracking technology or the iPhone. These men are oligarchs because they leveraged their status as Kremlin insiders and party apparatchiks for economic gain. As Russia transitioned from a communist state to a capitalist constitutional republic, the politically well-connected took possession of the state’s resources, including millions of vouchers designed to spread Russian assets across the country and a loan-for-shares program that amounted to a giant natural resource giveaway to Kremlin insiders. With their newfound wealth, Vladimir Putin and his Russian oligarchs did not just buy lavish London apartments or giant yachts; they used their wealth to bridge the economic-political chasm in a way that left them detached and unaccountable.

To be sure, oligarchy and inequality are not the same thing, but like smoke and fire they often appear together. For anyone interested in understanding the deeper social conditions beneath Putin’s invasion of Ukraine — along with a set of ominous warning signs for the rest of us — understanding oligarchy as the blending together of economic and political power offers an essential contribution to our public conversations.

Luke Winslow, assistant professor of communication at Baylor University, is author of “American Catastrophe: Fundamentalism, Climate Change, Gun Rights and the Rhetoric of Donald J. Trump,” which explores how catastrophic appeals are employed to unite Americans across religious, cultural, ecological and political spheres. The column above is excerpted from his book in progress on global oligarchy.